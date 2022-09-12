ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Knox County woman recognized for public service

A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Non-profit set to host fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is setting up for an upcoming fundraiser. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is hosting its fall yard sale. The center is a non-profit that offers activities for older adults. As of this year, the organization has served the Wabash Valley for nearly...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Shelburn, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Sullivan County, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Sullivan County, IN
City
Shelburn, IN
Sullivan County, IN
Government
Shelburn, IN
Lifestyle
WTHI

VCSC announces the return of "Circle of Honor"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local educational honor is back. The Vigo County School Corporation announced the return of its Circle of Honor ceremony. Superintendent Rob Haworth says it's an award given to those who have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to education in Vigo County. The nomination process...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Food Drink#American Legion Post 197#Stewart Norris Post 197
Inside Indiana Business

Knox County farmland up for auction

A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor. No bond was set. Jamie Patton, 35, of Washington was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery in the presence of a Minor. No bond was set. Total Jail Population:...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Electric Vehicles are thought to be the future and many local entities are working to prepare for this future. Matt Miller is the service manager at Fuson Automotive in Terre Haute. He's been in the automotive industry for almost 15 years and he's seeing the changes electric vehicles are bringing to the automotive industry.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Annual mum sale set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall is almost here. The Honey Creek Garden Club is hosting its annual mum sale this weekend. At the sale, you'll be able to find some beautiful additions to your yard while supporting a good cause at the same time. Money from sales will help...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vincennespbs.org

Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th

Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

VU student’s attacker sentenced to 80 years.

A man connected to a local home invasion was sentenced to 80 years in prison. In August, a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for burglary resulting in bodily injury and criminal deviate sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years on each count and will serve the time consecutively. The...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival

Are you ready? This year's Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival is set to return to Downtown Martinsville on October 6-9. This fun fall festival has been an iconic Morgan County fall tradition for more than 60 years! You'll find just about everything you can ask for in a fall festival, and maybe even a few surprises! Don't worry - we've got all the details. Check the event schedule below for specific events.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy