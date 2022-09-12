Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Knox County woman recognized for public service
A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
WTHI
Non-profit set to host fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is setting up for an upcoming fundraiser. The Wabash Valley Activity Center is hosting its fall yard sale. The center is a non-profit that offers activities for older adults. As of this year, the organization has served the Wabash Valley for nearly...
WTHI
Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
VCSC announces the return of "Circle of Honor"
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local educational honor is back. The Vigo County School Corporation announced the return of its Circle of Honor ceremony. Superintendent Rob Haworth says it's an award given to those who have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to education in Vigo County. The nomination process...
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
MyWabashValley.com
A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor. No bond was set. Jamie Patton, 35, of Washington was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery in the presence of a Minor. No bond was set. Total Jail Population:...
WTHI
"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Electric Vehicles are thought to be the future and many local entities are working to prepare for this future. Matt Miller is the service manager at Fuson Automotive in Terre Haute. He's been in the automotive industry for almost 15 years and he's seeing the changes electric vehicles are bringing to the automotive industry.
WTHI
Annual mum sale set for this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall is almost here. The Honey Creek Garden Club is hosting its annual mum sale this weekend. At the sale, you'll be able to find some beautiful additions to your yard while supporting a good cause at the same time. Money from sales will help...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
WTHI
A new (free) service in Vigo County might keep a valuable part of your car from getting stolen
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's office announced a new partnership on Tuesday. Terre Haute's Midas auto shop and the sheriff's office are working together to fight catalytic converter theft. A catalytic converter is a car part that helps reduce air pollution. Theft of this part has...
vincennespbs.org
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
vincennespbs.org
VU student’s attacker sentenced to 80 years.
A man connected to a local home invasion was sentenced to 80 years in prison. In August, a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for burglary resulting in bodily injury and criminal deviate sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years on each count and will serve the time consecutively. The...
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival
Are you ready? This year's Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival is set to return to Downtown Martinsville on October 6-9. This fun fall festival has been an iconic Morgan County fall tradition for more than 60 years! You'll find just about everything you can ask for in a fall festival, and maybe even a few surprises! Don't worry - we've got all the details. Check the event schedule below for specific events.
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
WTHI
Four released on their own recognizance after they were accused of an armed robbery involving ISU students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four women appeared before a judge, accused of threatening ISU students at gunpoint. Terre Haute police arrested Jayla Manson, Brynn Jackson, Nasaya Snyder, and Aryanna Holdeman. All could be charged with robbery and burglary when they return to court on Tuesday. The charges stem from...
Comments / 0