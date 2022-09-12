Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves VFW post honors sheriff's deputies for tornado heroism
A pair of Graves County Sheriff's deputies were honored by the VFW for their actions on the night of December 10th. The Veterans of Foreign Wars awarded certificates of appreciation to Sargeant Richard Edwards and Deputy Chandler Sirls at an event in Fancy Farm on Thursday night. The deputies were...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
kbsi23.com
Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
westkentuckystar.com
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant
Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police arrest Hickman County man for threat against school staff
CLINTON, KY — A Hickman County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police after making a violent threat against staff at Hickman County High School. KSP says 20-year-old Buster Thomas, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday evening. The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was given information via Facebook that had flagged a post relating to a possible criminal threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
KFVS12
Stolen motorcycle, handgun under investigation by Paducah Police
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person who stole a motorcycle and semi-automatic handgun on the 200 block of Clark Street. A man reported to police that his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, which had a 45-caliber pistol in the side saddle bag, had been taken.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell County truck crash sends one to hospital
A box truck crash on Monday morning in Caldwell County sent an Elkton man to the hospital. The crash occurred on Marion Road north of Princeton. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies determined that the truck driven by 37-year-old David McClure dropped off the shoulder of the road, overturned, and came to rest against a large tree.
thunderboltradio.com
One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City
Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
wsiu.org
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police looking for stolen motorcycle
Paducah Police are looking for a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle that had a handgun in the saddle bag. Police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street when a man headed to lunch walked outside to find his motorcycle gone. The motorcycle is described as a black 2009 Harley...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
KFVS12
Truck hauling gravel crashes, overturns on U.S. 641 in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned on U.S. 641 on Wednesday morning, September 14. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just before 9 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County. They say a...
