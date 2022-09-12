Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings: Week 4 (9.13.22)
HOUSTON - It was a huge week for the top teams in Houston to lock horns and really see where they stood. No. 1 North Shore handled previously No.3-ranked Westfield with ease, beating them 55-25. No. 2 Katy snuck past No.5 Tompkins, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Shadow Creek sees a big jump in the polls this week after a dominating win over Bridgeland. The Sharks have looked really, really good so far in 2022.
Click2Houston.com
PUSHING THROUGH: Marshall’s Mason Overcomes Nervous Start to Thrive For Buffs
MIASHO’NAE MASON WILL NEVER FORGET AUGUST 17, 2021. HER FIRST VARSITY VOLLEYBALL GAME. AS A SOPHOMORE. “I was very nervous, and even started questioning if I was good enough to play,” the Fort Bend Marshall junior outside hitter said. “I started panicking and saying I couldn’t do it and things like that. I was scared.”
Click2Houston.com
The “Klein Oak Man”: Carpenter Building Great People While Winning
WINS AND LOSSES ARE IMPORTANT BUT BUILDING A “KLEIN OAK MAN” IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF COACH BRANDON CARPENTER’S PROGRAM. “We have a code,” Carpenter said. “We don’t overuse it to retain its value, but we promote becoming a ‘Klein Oak Man’. Football will take care of itself if we are working as hard as we can. My big emphasis is developing great people, not just good football players. Being a great son, brother, community member, friend, teammate.”
Click2Houston.com
LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns
Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston Rockets
Although the Houston Rockets finished 20-62 last season, they actually improved from their record two seasons ago. Fortunately, prospects for Houston are on the rise for the rest of this decade. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter, Jr. appears to be one of the best young backcourt duos in the NBA.
Click2Houston.com
Roger Clemens, Clyde Drexler and Sheryl Swoopes honored by Houston Sports Hall of Fame
HOUSTON – The Houston Sports Hall of Fame is showcasing its 2022 inductees Tuesday afternoon. This year, the honorees are Roger Clemens, Clyde Drexler and Sheryl Swoopes. They are receiving their Hall of Fame rings and having their plaques unveiled on the Walk of Fame at the GreenStreet Promenade.
defendernetwork.com
Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years
If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge. “Allen Media […]
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
Houston Chronicle
An insider's guide to the best ice cream shops in Houston
When you have a hankering for a sweet treat on a hot day in Houston, a scoop of ice cream is never far away. The city serves some of America's best, with flavors ranging from traditional favorites to surprising sensations, and bases from rich butterfat to dairy-free options. Chefs have...
Click2Houston.com
Gator wrangler recalls intense struggle removing massive 10.7-foot beast from Katy neighborhood
KATY – A huge 10.7-foot male alligator was spotted just leisurely strolling along a residential fence in the Cinco Ranch area Monday morning. After the gator refused to go back into the nearby Buffalo Bayou, a pro was called in. A few nifty moves later, the gator was gone.
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
Eater
New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies
A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month. Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16 to 18, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
