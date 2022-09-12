ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay

Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
TENNIS
CNN

Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis

Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
NFL
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefan Edberg
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?

LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
GOLF
Yardbarker

20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement

Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Spaniard#Grand Slam#Por El N Mero
TMZ.com

Tennis Star Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Job, 'Functional' & 'Aesthetic'

Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will look a little different the next time she takes the tennis court ... she just revealed she got a nose job -- for both "functional" and "aesthetic" purposes. The 30-year-old said in a social media post Thursday she'd been having difficulty breathing for...
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
GOLF
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. read more.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy