Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay
Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
RUMOUR: Is Jon Rahm really going to ditch PGA Tour for LIV Golf?
LIV Golf are reportedly gearing up to name another big signing in the coming weeks and speculation is mounting that it could be Jon Rahm. The former World No.1 has previously spoken on the topic of LIV on several occasions and if you take a closer look at what he has said over the past year it's not inconceivable that he may have had a shift in attitude.
Serena Williams Teases Return to Tennis After Retirement: 'Tom Brady Started an Amazing Trend'
Is Serena Williams thinking about pulling a Tom Brady and returning to tennis after her "retirement" from the sport?. That's the question Jimmy Fallon had on Tuesday night, when the 23-time Grand Slam champ made a visit to his NBC show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After discussing what...
20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement
Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
Tennis Star Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Job, 'Functional' & 'Aesthetic'
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will look a little different the next time she takes the tennis court ... she just revealed she got a nose job -- for both "functional" and "aesthetic" purposes. The 30-year-old said in a social media post Thursday she'd been having difficulty breathing for...
Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show
Williams commanded the crowd on the runway during the show wearing a long silver flowing cape courtesy of Balenciaga.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
‘A champion’s champion’: Nadal and other tennis stars react to Roger Federer retirement
The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles. Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal has been a defining part of tennis this century, and the Spaniard expressed his regret...
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. read more.
World No. 1 men's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz makes quick-turnaround trip home to play for Spain in Davis Cup finals
MADRID -- It was a quick turnaround for tennis' new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup finals. "I'm very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my...
Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note
Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I...
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
