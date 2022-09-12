ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Carroll College volleyball tops Rocky Mountain College in 5 sets

BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center. McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Scoreboard: High school golf

Team scores: Livingston 293, Laurel 295, Billings Central 313, Lewistown 317, Miles City 346, Sidney 346, Lockwood 365, Havre 367, Glendive 391, Hardin 425. Top 10: Aubrey Kelly, Liv, 70; Cam Hackmann, Lau, 71; Sam Norman, Lau, 71; Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, 71; Houston Dunn, Liv, 73; Fischer Brown, Lew, 74; Conroy Schmitt, BC, 76; Landon Guglielmo, Lew, 76; Kyle Kennah, Lau, 76; Caleb Fornshell, BC, 77; Brady McCollum, Lau, 77.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Laurel sweeps Lockwood in hard-fought match

Laurel and Lockwood are two teams trying to find their footing and establish a solid program in Class A Volleyball. It was a really good battle in Laurel between two teams looking to make an impact in Class A this season.
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 472 FPUS55 KMSO 142054. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze. early in the evening, then areas of fog in the late evening and. overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Widespread fog...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 150 FPUS55 KBYZ 160951. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WYZ198-170300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 350 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022. .TODAY...Mostly sunny...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Charges filed in teenager shooting death

BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges have now been filed in the death of Khoen Parker, a minor who was shot in the chest during a large fight between two groups. One member of each group was carrying a handgun. Police say a man heard the fight begin in a parking lot...
BILLINGS, MT

