Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coronerHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with districtSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers moratorium on sedativesDavid HeitzAurora, CO
californiaexaminer.net
Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified
Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
89-year-old and grandson remain in hospital after dog attack
Two people who were injured at a home in Golden when dogs attacked them on Wednesday remain in the hospital. It happened on West 1st Drive near Orchard Street. That's a neighborhood near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.An 89-year-old woman was critically hurt and a 12-year-old boy was also hurt. An emergency call about the attack was made in the afternoon after the 12-year-old showed up at a neighbor's house with injuries from being bitten by one of the dogs. At his home, the boy's grandmother was in the backyard with two pit bulls that a neighbor says belong to the...
DPD arrests wanted person after large police presence
Officers are working to contact a wanted person.
Denver police search for suspects who fired weapon in bldg.
Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
83-year-old woman killed crossing street
A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road on Tuesday morning, police said.
cpr.org
Clear Creek County deputies shoot and kill man who asked for help after car crash
After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation played out between him and Clear Creek deputies and a handful of other agencies. Video footage was released by his family’s lawyers.
Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning
While responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning, an Arvada Police officer was killed in the line of duty.
Driver hits Denver police officer
A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood.
9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving mother
A child in Longmont has been given the life-saving award by the Longmont Fire Department thanks to her quick actions during an emergency. Bella Johnson, a 9-year-old in Longmont, was recognized by the City of Longmont and UCHealth for helping to save her mother's life. Brittiny Johnson, Bella's mother, was run over by her own vehicle after the battery died. Brittiny said she did not know how the car shifted out of park, however it rolled backward. The door of the car knocked her over and then the vehicle's tires rolled over her. "I saw my mom and immediately knew...
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
Road rage may be behind woman’s shooting in Aurora
Police said a woman was shot and wounded in Aurora on Saturday evening, and investigators were looking for a red SUV in the crime.
3 injured in explosion at Aurora, Colorado apartment building, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes
Hundreds of people will need to find new homes after an explosion at their apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, Saturday that injured at least three people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Photos: Memorial for fallen Arvada officer
A memorial was started Sunday morning in front of the Arvada Police Department to honor fallen officer Dillon Vakoff.
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex
AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
Hundreds remain displaced after fiery explosion at Aurora apartments
It's hard to miss the evidence of an explosion at the Parkside Collective apartment complex on E Alameda Avenue in Aurora. The explosion forced the entire complex to be evacuated into the rain on Saturday morning. A day later, the American Red Cross spoke to CBS News Colorado and said all 350 residents were still displaced.Aurora Fire Rescue says over 100 of those people and 25 pets were taken to an emergency center at Gateway High School. That shelter closed Saturday night, and those people were now staying in hotels, thanks to the Red Cross and the apartment's management company."At...
Remains found by Colorado hikers identified after 6 years
After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016. On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
coloradosun.com
A Denver disability lawyer was excluded from jury service because he’s deaf. Now he’s suing the court.
A Denver attorney who specializes in disability discrimination litigation, has found himself in the shoes of the very people he represents. Spencer Kontnik is suing the Denver County Court for excluding him from jury service because he is deaf. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver District Court, alleges discrimination against...
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
One defendant pleads guilty, sentenced to 16 years in Colorado bike theft ring
BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — One person has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to an organized crime charge involving smash-and-grab burglaries at Colorado bike shops last year. The state attorney general indicted eight people last November resulting from an investigation the AG's office called "Operation...
NBC News
