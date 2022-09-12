Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO