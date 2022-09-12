Read full article on original website
wissports.net
Week 3 WVCA Girls Volleyball State Rankings
The Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (wisvca.org) has released its Week 3 Coaches Poll. Rankings produced by Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. Records are from scores entered on WisSports.net. If you are a coach and would like access to update scores and stats, email info@wissports.net to get access. Coach FAQ.
WSN Basketball Showcase recaps and analysis
The WSN Basketball Showcase took place on Sunday, September 11 at Kettle Moraine High School. Nearly 200 of the top boys and girls basketball players in the state competed in the event which saw nearly two dozen college coaches in attendance. For information on the event, please see our various...
Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week: Jared Gehl, Chilton
Chilton senior Jared Gehl has been selected as the Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week for the week of September 5-11 after a statewide vote on WisSports.net. There were 4,025 total votes this week. Gehl topped all vote getters with 1,335 votes. Hortonville's Marin Grossman came in second with 1,298 votes.
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Preview: New Berlin West at New Berlin Eisenhower
We asked, you voted, and New Berlin West at New Berlin Eisenhower has been selected as the Kwik Trip and Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week for Week 4 of the high school football season. A total of 9,075 votes were cast, as this one received 3,957 of those votes.
