ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Fairview Fire Could Be Fully Contained Monday Though Flames Still Threaten Nearly 2,500 Homes

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZt6w_0hrUJzXT00
Firefighters gain ground on the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which has burned for six days. Photo credit: @CalFire_PIO via Twitter

Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Kay, authorities said Sunday.

The fire was 45% contained Sunday morning after burning 28,307 acres, causing two deaths and destroying 17 structures.

Although authorities reported a big decrease in fire activity, they also reported finding “creeping and smoldering fire” in the area of Bautista Canyon and Avery Canyon.

“The brush in this area is dense, thick and old” and moisture has not reached the ground there, said Stephen Volmer, a fire behavior analyst for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Volmer said resources would be in that area Sunday to find smoke or creeping fire and fully extinguish it before Santa Ana winds arrive in the next couple of weeks.

As of Sunday, 2,284 firefighters remained assigned to the blaze, working under a unified command that includes Cal Fire Riverside, the U.S. Forest Service and the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire still threatened 2,462 structures.

In other Fairview developments:

  • A firefighting helicopter crashed near Banning Municipal Airport Saturday. The pilot and two crew members suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a trauma center for treatment, authorities said.
  • Riverside deputies arrested three people on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area near the fire. The suspects had been reported to be casing a neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a broken window to a residence in the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, evacuation warnings were lifted for the area east of Fairview, north of Highway 74, south of San Jacinto Riverbed and west of Wilson Way. The area west of Fairview, south of Highway 74, north of Stetson, and east of Soboba Street also had the evacuation warning lifted. Highway 74 was fully reopened, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The area of west of Wilson Way, south of Highway 74, east of Fairview, and north of the fire perimeter had evacuation orders reduced to warnings.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place for residents south of Cactus Valley Road, east of Sage Road, north of Stanley Road to the eastern border of the Cahuilla Mountain Wilderness, north of the southern border of the Cahuilla Mountain Wilderness Area, north of Tripps Flats, northwest of Cottonwood Truck Trail, and west of Rouse Ridge to the burn area.

Evacuation centers remained open at Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet, Temecula Valley High School at 31555 Ranch Vista Road and the Temecula Community Center at 30875 Rancho Vista Road.

The San Bernardino National Forest also issued a closure order for areas affected by the fire.

Officials with the Hemet Unified School District, where schools were closed last week, anticipated that all campuses would re-open Monday if conditions allowed.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road.Two civilians were killed and one was severely injured in the initial stages of the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. In a document filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, Southern California Edison reported “circuit activity” in the area close to the time the fire erupted.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Mountain communities survive Fairview Fire

Nificant events other than the usual weekly meetings, book clubs and spiritual events followed by Labor Day weekend barbecues, music and art shows. But before the three-day weekend was completely over, at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, a wildfire was reported in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area outside of Hemet just below the mountains on Fairview Avenue at Bautista Road.
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure

The eastbound 91 Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9...
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hemet, CA
City
Fairview, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Jeep Wrangler Carried Away by Powerful Forest Falls Mudslide

A mudslide carried away just about everything in its path, including a Jeep Wrangler, when it flowed through a San Bernardino County mountain community. The Wrangler can be seen slowly sliding out of view of a Ring doorbell camera that captured the mudslide on video Monday in Forest Falls. Boxes and other items also appear stuck in the mud.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
sbcfire.org

Three Alarm Fire Damages Carousel Mall

Location: Carousel Mall, 200 block of North E St, San Bernardino. This morning San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire at the Carousel Mall, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from the vacant mall. Fire crews quickly arrived on-scene to find fire and smoke showing...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home

The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Containment#Looting#Fairview Fire#The U S Forest Service#Riverside
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
CBS LA

2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night

Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA.com

As Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything, while others ‘broke down and thanked God’ their homes remained

Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some who evacuated the blaze are able to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy