Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
MJF Gets Engaged, Tells Ladies On His Timeline ‘Don’t Worry’
MJF is engaged, but he’s assuring ladies on his timeline not to worry. The AEW heel posted to his Instagram to announce that he has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum, writing in low-key fashion, “Hbd [Happy birthday] to my fiancé or whatever”. MJF then took...
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’
A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed why he thinks the younger generation in AEW hasn’t bought into CM Punk and his philosophy and how even if Punk went into AEW with the best of intentions, connecting with younger generations can be tough. Highlights from his comments are below.
Sammy Guevara Comments On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Says It’s Been ‘A Hell of a Ride’
In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara spoke about his match on last night’s AEW Dynamite, as well as his AEW run in general. He noted to fans that it’s been a ‘hell of a ride’ so far. He wrote: “I hope you live a life...
WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
NWA Powerrr Results 9.13.22: NWA TV Championship On the Line, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured a Television Championship defense and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ):. * Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark & KC Roxx. Aron Stevens attacked Pope afterward and another Question Mark appeared to take out the old one.
TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks’ success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks’ lineups as they chart their new futures.
Top Dolla Thought CM Punk Was Returning to WWE When He Heard ‘Cult of Personality’ During Raw Commercial
– Recently returned WWE Superstar Top Dolla of Hit Row wrote on Twitter last night that he thought CM Punk was returning to WWE last night during Raw when he heard “Cult of Personality” playing on TV. However, Top Dolla’s mistake is that the song was playing during a commercial break.
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw
– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.
AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, New Wardlow T-Shirt
– The latest AEW Control Center video previews tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s tapings:. – AEW has released a new T-Shirt for Wardlow. Wardlow posted to Twitter to promote the “Pin Me Wardaddy” shirt, as you can see below:
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury
– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.
Teddy Long Recalls CM Punk’s Pipebomb Promo, Whether He Thinks It Was a Shoot
In the wake of CM Punk’s performance at the media scrum for the Labor Day AEW All Out event, the wrestler’s history of outbursts have been a matter of some discussion. Teddy Long spoke with Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman recently and shared his memories of the infamous 2011 “pipebomb promo” delivered by Punk at WWE Raw.
WWE Reportedly Had No Interest In Velveteen Dream Even Before Arrests
While Velveteen Dream did himself no favors with his latest legal trouble, a new report confirms that WWE had no interest in bringing him back before that. As previously noted, Dream (real name Patrick Clark) was arrested twice in August, first on August 20th for first degree battery, trespassing on property after a warning and possession of drug paraphernalia and then again on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia after admitting to cocaine use, which violated his probation for a previous arrest.
