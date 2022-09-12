Read full article on original website
Montana town passes emergency bear law
The Columbia Falls City Council Tuesday night passed an emergency ordinance that will require residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit from trees, from bears and other wildlife. The move comes after numerous problems with both grizzly and black bears in town this year. This fall is expected...
LaSalle RV Park seeks expansion
By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News A Columbia Falls RV park is seeking approval from Flathead County to expand its operation. The LaSalle RV Park is requesting a preliminary plat to create 32 RV spaces within its existing park located south of Columbia Falls on U.S. 2. The request is among seven agenda items set to go before the county planning board on Wednesday, Sept. 14 The planning board meets at 6 p.m. on the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building at 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell. Recommendations from the planning board regarding the requests are forwarded...
June Elizabeth Brooker, 92
On Sept. 4, 2022 June Elizabeth (Barton) Brooker passed away at Immanuel Lutheran Home of natural causes at the age of 92. June was born June 11, 1930 in Musselshell, Montana, to Ruben Clyde and Florence May (Burton) Barton. She attended school in Musselshell and Billings and married Carl Richard Hinrichs on Nov. 8, 1947. They had one son, Rocky Ray Hinrichs. Divorced on Nov. 14, 1949, she and Rocky moved to the Flathead Valley where she met and married Claude Eugene Brooker on Sept. 3, 1955. June worked as a cashier at Safeway in Kalispell and Fred Meyer in Columbia Falls...
Browning Calls Town Hall Meeting!
Browning Veterans Affairs, & the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting tomorrow, Thursday, from 10:30, until noon at 46 Museum Loop in Browning. Thursday morning's meeting will pertain to ALL veterans in Glacier, Teton, & Pondera counties.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision
For more than three hours on Sept. 7, members of the public and developers shared their views on a planned subdivision off KM Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 93. The hearing over the property’s zone change request brought hundreds of residents to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the third time a crowd had gathered to discuss the issue.
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce retires "Lucky" the cop
KALISPELL, MONT. — A 14-year veteran of the Lakeside-Somers community will retire by the end of the month. “Lucky” the cop started serving the community in 2008 after the Polson Police Department donated an old cop cruiser. The papier-mâché public servant has helped slow vehicles down on Highway...
Whitefish Council Approves Edgewood Development
The Whitefish City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting unanimously approved a series of requests related to a proposed development to be located just north of the BNSF Railway tracks near the Hugh Rogers WAG Park dog park. Called Edgewood 90, the project involves developing pieces of land south of...
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
City property owners should see slight tax decrease this year
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls property owners should see a small decrease in their property taxes, even though the city’s overall budget is up. A property owner with a theoretical home value of $200,000 should see a decrease of about $29. The reason is the city’s 3% resort tax, a portion of which is allocated toward property tax reduction. The city also didn’t levy all the mills it could have under state law, noted city manager Susan Nicosia. This year, the city reduced the mill levy about 10 mills. The overall budget is $20.5 million, but it’s because the city is doing several...
Opposes hotel
As an adjacent property owner, I oppose to the new Ruis Hotel on Highway 2 East. Here are some reasons: • This lot is not large enough for a 65 unit, four-story hotel • I oppose the 50-foot height. • Highway buffer reduced from 10 feet to zero. • Deviation from 15% landscape area to very minimal – almost nothing. • Deviation from minimal parking area (see details in preliminary site plan) – meaning hotel patrons or employees will be parking at Marantette Park parking area. • Deviation from 2nd Ave E buffer – from 10 feet to zero • No bicycle path. • Minimal...
Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous
The Missoula Police Department is searching for Patrick James Cork who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Wildfire east of Bigfork burning over 1,000 acres
The lightning-sparked Margaret Fire is burning 13 miles east of Bigfork on the ridge north of Margaret Lake in steep and rocky terrain.
Columbia Falls passes emergency bear law
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council last week passed an emergency ordinance that will require residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit from trees from bears and other wildlife. The move comes after numerous problems with both grizzly and black bears in town this year. This fall is expected to be even worse, as the berry crop has been spotty at best due to an unusually cold spring, coupled with a very hot and dry August and September. “We have more people and more bears,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear specialist Justine Vallieres told council. The law,...
‘A Tough Balance’
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has made it clear to county commissioners he needs more staff to adequately provide public safety. The county, he says, saw a 5% rise in crime between 2020 and 2021, and the influx of new residents has resulted in a dramatic increase in 911 call volume.
Ruis plans hotel on Highway 2 at Glacier Inn site
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Developer Mick Ruis is proposing a new four-story hotel at Glacier Inn Motel site. The hotel, as designed, would be just over 14,000 square feet. It would sit just to the north of the existing motel. The planned unit development would have up to 65 rooms and would cater to the “mid scale extended stay market” according to the application, and the units would have kitchenettes. The idea is contract workers coming to the valley would have a place to stay, the application notes. The front of the hotel would face east, with the entrance on the northeast...
Bigfork Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 49-year-old Bigfork man charged with fatally injuring a motorcyclist on Sept. 2 following a vehicle collision north of Somers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence. Apollo Tomas Guisto entered the plea during a Sept. 13 arraignment hearing in Flathead...
Columbia Falls, MT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls.
