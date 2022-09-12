By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls property owners should see a small decrease in their property taxes, even though the city’s overall budget is up. A property owner with a theoretical home value of $200,000 should see a decrease of about $29. The reason is the city’s 3% resort tax, a portion of which is allocated toward property tax reduction. The city also didn’t levy all the mills it could have under state law, noted city manager Susan Nicosia. This year, the city reduced the mill levy about 10 mills. The overall budget is $20.5 million, but it’s because the city is doing several...

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO