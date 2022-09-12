ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Moscow-Led Security Group to Discuss Deadly Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes

(Reuters) - The council of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will meet via video link on Tuesday evening to discuss the outbreak of hostilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight, a Kremlin aide said. Armenia and Russia are military allies through their membership of the CSTO, but Moscow also...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company

Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka's Crisis Pushes War-Shattered Tamils to the Brink

MULLAITIVU, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Under a blazing sun, a 44-year-old Tamil labourer tended his rented patch of peanut field in Sri Lanka, striking his spade against the earth in a daily struggle to beat inflation that has put many necessities out of reach. "I have more difficulties than a...
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Xi Skips Dinner With Putin, Allies as COVID Precaution -Source

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday. Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills

LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

More Than 200 Killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes - Officials

(Reuters) -More than 200 service personnel were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, according to new figures from both countries on Friday. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region - the deadliest clashes between them since a six-week war in 2020 left thousands dead.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
POLITICS

