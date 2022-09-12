Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
US News and World Report
Moscow-Led Security Group to Discuss Deadly Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes
(Reuters) - The council of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will meet via video link on Tuesday evening to discuss the outbreak of hostilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight, a Kremlin aide said. Armenia and Russia are military allies through their membership of the CSTO, but Moscow also...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally's Trial to Test Century-Old U.S. Law on What Makes Someone a 'Foreign Agent'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say...
US News and World Report
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Germany Takes Control of 3 Russian-Owned Oil Refineries
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka's Crisis Pushes War-Shattered Tamils to the Brink
MULLAITIVU, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Under a blazing sun, a 44-year-old Tamil labourer tended his rented patch of peanut field in Sri Lanka, striking his spade against the earth in a daily struggle to beat inflation that has put many necessities out of reach. "I have more difficulties than a...
US News and World Report
EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
US News and World Report
Taliban Condemn U.S. Move to Form Swiss-Based Trust for Afghan Central Bank Funds
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry on Thursday condemned the United States' decision to transfer Afghan central bank reserves into a Swiss-based trust, saying it was against international norms. On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in previously frozen Afghan central bank assets into a new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
China's Xi Skips Dinner With Putin, Allies as COVID Precaution -Source
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday. Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismiss Chile's appeal
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed an appeal in the case of Ecuadorean player Byron Castillo whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.
FIFA・
US News and World Report
IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
Putin: 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey will be paid for in roubles
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey would be paid for in roubles, and that an agreement on this would come into force soon.
US News and World Report
Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills
LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
US News and World Report
More Than 200 Killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes - Officials
(Reuters) -More than 200 service personnel were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, according to new figures from both countries on Friday. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for the fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region - the deadliest clashes between them since a six-week war in 2020 left thousands dead.
Germany's DFL to kick off Bundesliga media rights sale in October - sources
MUNICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany's soccer governing body is due to meet a second group of private equity investors on Monday before launching the sale of a $3.6 billion stake in the Bundesliga's media rights business towards the end of October, four sources told Reuters.
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London
LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
Comments / 0