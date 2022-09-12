This Friday night, Sept. 16, will be a special night at the University of Wyoming as the Wyoming Cowboy Football team hosts the Air Force Falcons in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming fans can also make the night a special one for children and families in Albany County by donating to Toys for Tots at the game.

