Cowgirl Golf Finishes 8th At UVU Hobble Creek Classic
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad wrapped up play at the UVU Hobble Creek Classic on Tuesday finishing eighth amongst the 18-team field. The Cowgirls were led by the duo of Kyla Wilde and Samantha Hui who both opened their seasons with top 25 finishes. “Overall, we played solid today other...
Cowgirl Tennis Have Successful 1st Day In Mexico
The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opened fall play down in Mexico at the Princess Resorts College Cup. The Cowgirls won all eight of their matches in dual-play formatting, defeating both Southeastern Louisiana and Omaha. The Cowgirls opened with an impressive 4-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana to begin play. At the...
Toys for tots To Be Collected At Friday’s Cowboy Football Game
This Friday night, Sept. 16, will be a special night at the University of Wyoming as the Wyoming Cowboy Football team hosts the Air Force Falcons in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming fans can also make the night a special one for children and families in Albany County by donating to Toys for Tots at the game.
