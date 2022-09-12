Read full article on original website
Boys High School Soccer: Dwenger wins 'Battle of the Bishops'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In the "Battle of the Bishops", Bishop Dwenger knocks in three goals to take down Bishop Luers 3-1. Dwenger moves to 3-1 in SAC (Summit Athletic Conference) play while Luers falls to 3-2. Area Scores:. Wabash 5, Blackford 1. Westview 8, Garrett 0. Heritage 0,...
Girls High School Soccer: Homestead knocks in six in win over Snider
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Homestead knocks in six goals to earn a 6-1 victory over Snider. Both teams move to 6-4-1 on the season.
Boys High School Soccer: Northrop edges Carroll in thriller
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A late second half goal propelled Northrop to a 1-0 victory over visiting Carroll on Wednesday night at Spuller Stadium. Miguel Gonzalez broke a scoreless tie in the 72nd minute to lift the Bruins to victory. Northrop improves to 11-0 on the season, while Carroll...
Western Michigan blanks Purdue Fort Wayne
The third annual Party at the Pitch saw one of the largest crowds of the season come out to the Hefner Soccer Complex on Wednesday (Sept. 14) evening. Mastodon supporters had their appetites satisfied by the food trucks on the walkway, but their thirst for a Mastodon win went unquenched as Western Michigan defeated the Mastodons 3-0.
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Carroll vs. Bishop Dwenger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A big-time showdown in the SAC highlights week five of the high school football season as Carroll hosts Bishop Dwenger in The Locker Room's Game of the Week. The Chargers are 4-0, ranked seventh in Class 6A, and are coming off a 38-0 victory over...
Boys High School Soccer: Canterbury blanks Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A first half goal from Dalla Hammad helped Class 2A's fourth ranked Canterbury blank Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers improve to 6-1-2 on the season, while the Braves fall to 7-3-1. Area Boys Scoreboard:. Angola 8, Prairie Heights 0. Bishop Luers 2,...
High School Volleyball: Angola takes down Woodlan in three
WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - The Angola Hornets move to 12-0 after picking up the sweep over the Woodlan Warriors (25-10, 25-16, 25-14).
High School Volleyball: Blackhawk, Homestead sweep way to wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian and Homestead volleyball teams swept their way to victories on Tuesday night. Class 1A's sixth ranked Blackhawk defeated Leo 3-0 behind nine kills from Allie Boyer and eight kills from Abbie Cresse to improve to 16-1 on the season. Class 4A's 13th...
Kids Who Care: Young statistician leads way in high school soccer and pro hockey
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There’s less than an hour until game-time, and Fiona Quinn is ready to go. But she’s not taking the pitch for the Wayne High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team. As team manager and statistician, she’s helping players through warmups and talking strategy with Head Coach Dana Green.
CLEAN DRAINS: BE RIVER SmART to provide a two-day celebration of Fort Wayne's three rivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A two-day celebration of Fort Wayne's three rivers, St. Joe, St. Marys, and Maumee, will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. Day one will feature $5 rides on Fort Wayne's canal boat, Sweet Breeze, from noon until 7 p.m. Reservations are required.
Indiana Native Plant Society invites plant lovers to join in seed-gathering event
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The Northeast Chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society (INPS) invites members and the public to take part in its seed-gathering event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will be held in cooperation with Blue Heron Ministries, an Angola-based Christian nonprofit land conservation organization. It will...
Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
AEP donates $250,000 to YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The American Electric Power Company with Indiana Michigan Power donated $250,000 to the YMCA of greater fort Wayne Thursday. The organization will use the money to fund their before-and-after-school programs as well as their summer camps. Katie Davis with I&M says they chose to donate...
Shoppers invited to the final Wabash Farmers Market of the season
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market is inviting the public to help close out a successful market season on Saturday, Sept. 24. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Honeywell Center/Elks parking lot, 275 West Market Street, Wabash. This season's market was sponsored...
Search continues for missing trailers ahead of Haunted Castle and Black Forest opening night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It’s crunch time for St. Vincent Cubmaster Phil Schmit. “We had two weeks. Now we have one week from this Friday,” Schmit said. The scout’s Halloween-themed fundraiser Haunted Castle and Black Forest opens on Sept. 23. But this year’s set up has...
Hopebridge prepares kids on autism spectrum for classroom experience
Hopebridge graduated 17 children with Autism Spectrum Disorder into Fort Wayne schools this August. Hopebridge prepares kids on autism spectrum for classroom experience. Hopebridge graduated 17 children with Autism Spectrum Disorder into Fort Wayne schools this August.
Levan Scott Academy breaks ground on $17 million expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne elementary schoolers broke ground on Levan Scott Academy’s expansion Wednesday. Once construction finishes in 2024, the school will have 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and much more. Principal Carrie Kennedy says this expansion is great news for the community.
Nationwide nursing shortage impacting local healthcare
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The national nursing shortage is leaving local medical centers looking for help. IU Health's Human Resources Manager Rachel DeBolt said the need for nurses even stretches beyond our borders. “I can say every healthcare industry is experiencing it," she said. "Probably globally and especially here...
Progress in petition to rename Calhoun Street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- An advocacy group in Fort Wayne is working to rename Calhoun Street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. MLK Club, Inc. members met with the Mayor’s office in 2021 to discuss the change. Since then, they’ve been mailing residents, posting signs, and...
SACS introduces referendum renewal to November 8 ballot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Southwest Allen County Schools is asking folks to vote for their renewed referendum proposal November 8, which would increase their rate to $0.15 per $100 of each family’s assessed home value. They say the increase was voted through in 2016 with a 75% approval...
