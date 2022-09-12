The third annual Party at the Pitch saw one of the largest crowds of the season come out to the Hefner Soccer Complex on Wednesday (Sept. 14) evening. Mastodon supporters had their appetites satisfied by the food trucks on the walkway, but their thirst for a Mastodon win went unquenched as Western Michigan defeated the Mastodons 3-0.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO