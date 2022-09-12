ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Boys High School Soccer: Dwenger wins 'Battle of the Bishops'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In the "Battle of the Bishops", Bishop Dwenger knocks in three goals to take down Bishop Luers 3-1. Dwenger moves to 3-1 in SAC (Summit Athletic Conference) play while Luers falls to 3-2. Area Scores:. Wabash 5, Blackford 1. Westview 8, Garrett 0. Heritage 0,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Boys High School Soccer: Northrop edges Carroll in thriller

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A late second half goal propelled Northrop to a 1-0 victory over visiting Carroll on Wednesday night at Spuller Stadium. Miguel Gonzalez broke a scoreless tie in the 72nd minute to lift the Bruins to victory. Northrop improves to 11-0 on the season, while Carroll...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Western Michigan blanks Purdue Fort Wayne

The third annual Party at the Pitch saw one of the largest crowds of the season come out to the Hefner Soccer Complex on Wednesday (Sept. 14) evening. Mastodon supporters had their appetites satisfied by the food trucks on the walkway, but their thirst for a Mastodon win went unquenched as Western Michigan defeated the Mastodons 3-0.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Boys High School Soccer: Canterbury blanks Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A first half goal from Dalla Hammad helped Class 2A's fourth ranked Canterbury blank Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers improve to 6-1-2 on the season, while the Braves fall to 7-3-1. Area Boys Scoreboard:. Angola 8, Prairie Heights 0. Bishop Luers 2,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Blackhawk, Homestead sweep way to wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk Christian and Homestead volleyball teams swept their way to victories on Tuesday night. Class 1A's sixth ranked Blackhawk defeated Leo 3-0 behind nine kills from Allie Boyer and eight kills from Abbie Cresse to improve to 16-1 on the season. Class 4A's 13th...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

AEP donates $250,000 to YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The American Electric Power Company with Indiana Michigan Power donated $250,000 to the YMCA of greater fort Wayne Thursday. The organization will use the money to fund their before-and-after-school programs as well as their summer camps. Katie Davis with I&M says they chose to donate...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Shoppers invited to the final Wabash Farmers Market of the season

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market is inviting the public to help close out a successful market season on Saturday, Sept. 24. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Honeywell Center/Elks parking lot, 275 West Market Street, Wabash. This season's market was sponsored...
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

Levan Scott Academy breaks ground on $17 million expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne elementary schoolers broke ground on Levan Scott Academy’s expansion Wednesday. Once construction finishes in 2024, the school will have 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and much more. Principal Carrie Kennedy says this expansion is great news for the community.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Nationwide nursing shortage impacting local healthcare

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The national nursing shortage is leaving local medical centers looking for help. IU Health's Human Resources Manager Rachel DeBolt said the need for nurses even stretches beyond our borders. “I can say every healthcare industry is experiencing it," she said. "Probably globally and especially here...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

SACS introduces referendum renewal to November 8 ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Southwest Allen County Schools is asking folks to vote for their renewed referendum proposal November 8, which would increase their rate to $0.15 per $100 of each family’s assessed home value. They say the increase was voted through in 2016 with a 75% approval...
FORT WAYNE, IN

