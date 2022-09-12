ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Says There Is ‘No Rush’ to Get Divorced From Matthew Lawrence: ‘I’m Not Dating Anybody’

Taking her time. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke isn’t in a hurry to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence. “As far as the divorce goes, you know, it's slowly getting there,” the 38-year-old Dance Moms alum told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 8. “There's no rush. It's not like I've got […]
