Energy Industry

1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
STOCKS
Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty

GDAŃSK (Reuters) - Poland's Ministry of State Assets has offered to buy Tauron's coal production unit Tauron Wydobycie for a symbolic 1 zloty ($0.2118), the Polish utility said on Tuesday. Poland's government has been pushing a plan to carve out the coal assets of state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter

© Reuters Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter. Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track for the first gold pour during the December quarter at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Construction continues to track well against schedule,...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Stations#Energy Crisis#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eskom#Lng#Majuba Power Station
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia

© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
BUSINESS
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
ECONOMY
Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco

© Reuters. Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco. Seafood company Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) has signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp (NYSE: NYSE:SYY). The financial terms were not disclosed. The Bid Award Purchase Agreement is effective...
BUSINESS
