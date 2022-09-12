Read full article on original website
Former president of Callahan Sports Association charged with organized fraud, stealing over $10,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former president of Callahan Sports Association has been charged with organized fraud after being accused of stealing over $10,000 from the organization. Bennie Alvin Clements Jr. was charged with organized fraud over $20,000 and theft over $10,000, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. The...
Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
Clay County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of former Sheriff Dalton Bray
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Dalton Bray. Bray, a former FDLE Agent, was hired in 1984 and served until 1988 when he ran for and was elected Sheriff of Clay County. The agency says Bray served as sheriff until...
Man arrested following investigation of deadly Lake Lucina area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Lake Lucina area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, September 13, police responded to the 2600 block of University Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting. Officials found an adult man dead in a parking lot. The medical examiner's office was later able to determine the victim was shot to death, officials said.
Jacksonville sheriff candidate debate focuses on crime reduction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff participated in an hour-long debate ahead of the November election. The big topics include crime, community interactions and budget. The event was held at Jacksonville Today or WJCT, in partnership with the Jacksonville Bar Association. There were moments where you could...
'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
Sentencing begins for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother of a dead 5-year-old, began Thursday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019, originally charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.
DCPS Police Chief assures crime will be accurately reported under his leadership
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After scathing reports of Duval County Public School's former police chief down playing crimes within the district, the current police talked to First Coast News about it at a public safety meeting at Westside High School. Chief Greg Burton said his team has a protocol in...
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
Video: Florida Chick-fil-A employee runs to help woman with baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being called a hero after he successfully stopped a man from an attempted carjacking, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a...
Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
Duval County School Board discusses report accusing underreporting of crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board addressed a grand jury report that found that the former Chief of Police for Duval County Schools was downplaying crimes within the district for four years. A recent report by the Florida Department of Education additionally says the underreporting of crimes...
JFRD responded to more than 100 overdoses in the beaches community in 2021
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to 115 overdoses in the beaches community. During an overdose awareness seminar, hosted by Project Opioid Jax, an official from JFRD said about 57% were opioid related. The seminar was hosted at the Beaches Vineyard Church, which included a panel of experts. The seminar included educations tips, such as how to spot an overdose or the consequences for drug sharing.
Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
