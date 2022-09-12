Read full article on original website
UE men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to begin his first season at the helm of the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, head coach David Ragland has announced the Purple Aces 2022-23 schedule. A challenging slate includes two exhibition games, 11 non-conference games and 20 Missouri Valley Conference contests. Aces...
Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jonas and Nicot Burnett are standout athletes on the high school gridiron. Jonas is a senior at Reitz High School. Through the first four weeks of the season as a running back for the Panthers, he’s had 62 carries for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.
USI baseball set to host CureFA exhibition game in October
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting its third annual CureFA exhibition baseball game at 2 p.m. on October 22 at Bosse Field to raise money to benefit the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA). USI head baseball coach Tracy Archuleta’s son lives with FA. Coach...
USI soccer goalkeeper Maya Etienne named OVC Goalkeeper of the Week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer senior goalkeeper Maya Etienne has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week. The OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors. In two road matches last week, Etienne continued her...
Princeton’s Jackie Young leads Las Vegas Aces with 22 points during road loss in WNBA Finals
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFIE) - Princeton native Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces suffered their first setback in the 2022 WNBA Finals, dropping Game 3 in a 105-76 road loss to the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night. Young led the Aces in scoring with 22 points, shooting 7-for-15 from the...
New mural set to be added to downtown area in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new mural is almost complete in downtown Evansville. This is the fourth mural that will decorate Selfie Alley next to Innovation Pointe on Main Street. This Midwest-inspired piece, titled “Where Your Opes and Dreams Come True,” is designed to bring the community to their hometown roots.
Churchill Downs Incorporated makes tentative agreement to purchase Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Thursday that it purchased Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million in cash. Churchill Downs previously owned Ellis Park from 1998-2006. They now own the race track in Henderson, and they will also be responsible for the completion of a planned...
Indiana Latino Institute holds education summit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Latino Institute held its 11th education summit. This is the first time the summit was held in Evansville where they had close to 500 Latino high schoolers. The Indiana Latino Institute held several workshops and college fairs to offer high school students support as...
Plans announced for shifting food hall locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are plans for a new food hall concept in Evansville. Business partners Augie Carington and Jacob Vanhooser have set their sights on a former auto service building at Main and Ninth Streets, behind the Civic Center. Food halls usually contain booths occupied by local entrepreneurs...
Another shopping center planned for The Promenade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
New COVID boosters becoming more available in Vanderburgh Co. and Ind.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The next round of COVID-19 boosters are continuing to rollout for residents in the Tri-State. The latest one will target the original strain of the virus and the BA.5 omicron variant. You can get the booster if you’ve already had the original doses, or if you’re...
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Railroad unions went to bat for the roughly 60,000 employees they represent, arguing for improved wages, time off and scheduling. [READ MORE: Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike]. Bruce Knight worked with CSX for over 20 years. He now owns his own railyard...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off at Henderson Community College on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of people attended the celebration, which also had food and information booths. Officials say the Hispanic population both on campus, as well as in Henderson is growing, and having these events is important.
A little warmer each day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday began with a morning low of 56 degrees and warmed to near 80 by the afternoon. Each of the next seven days will be just a bit warmer than the one before. Highs on Wednesday will top around 83. By Friday, highs will inch into the upper 80s to near 90. Weekend highs will remain in the upper 80s to 90-degree range. Low humidity will make the warmer temps less oppressive, and overnight lows will drop into the refreshing low to mid 60s. Rain chances are scant through the weekend.
Warming through the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies prevailed again on Wednesday with high temps cracking into the lower 80s for the first time since last week. A slow, steady warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise to the upper 80s on Friday and will flirt with 90 through the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s, and humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend. Rain chances are slim through the next seven days.
Kunstfest kicks off Saturday in New Harmony
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - New Harmony’s Kunstfest returns to Main Street this weekend for the annual German celebration. Visit Posey County officials say the festival will have 175 vendors occupying 213 booths. The event will also have New Harmony Farmers and Artisans Market on Tavern Street. That will...
Vanderburgh Humane Society dealing with overcrowding issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society officials say they are so overcrowded that workers are facing euthanizing both cats and dogs for space. According to a social media post, the Humane Society has over 500 cats right now and too many dogs as well. Officials say they haven’t been faced with euthanizing for space in almost three years.
Investigation continues on Weinbach Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 10, a house explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. Today, it’s been over a month, and the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing. We took a drone out Tuesday to check out the blast site, and...
Overdose deaths increase in Tri-State and across country
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows fentanyl-related deaths are on the rise across the country, and the Tri-State hasn’t been immune. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says he’s worked in law enforcement long enough to see overdose numbers rise and...
Newburgh family prepares to attend Alzheimer’s walk
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Marlena Johnston is the mother of Missy Patterson, a 49-year-old woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. “We all have grandparents or parents that have dementia and Alzheimer’s, but we just don’t expect it at 47,″ Johnston said. Johnston is no stranger to...
