Fort Wayne, IN

14news.com

UE men’s basketball unveils 2022-23 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set to begin his first season at the helm of the University of Evansville men’s basketball program, head coach David Ragland has announced the Purple Aces 2022-23 schedule. A challenging slate includes two exhibition games, 11 non-conference games and 20 Missouri Valley Conference contests. Aces...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jonas and Nicot Burnett are standout athletes on the high school gridiron. Jonas is a senior at Reitz High School. Through the first four weeks of the season as a running back for the Panthers, he’s had 62 carries for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI baseball set to host CureFA exhibition game in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is hosting its third annual CureFA exhibition baseball game at 2 p.m. on October 22 at Bosse Field to raise money to benefit the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA). USI head baseball coach Tracy Archuleta’s son lives with FA. Coach...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI soccer goalkeeper Maya Etienne named OVC Goalkeeper of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer senior goalkeeper Maya Etienne has been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week. The OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors. In two road matches last week, Etienne continued her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New mural set to be added to downtown area in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new mural is almost complete in downtown Evansville. This is the fourth mural that will decorate Selfie Alley next to Innovation Pointe on Main Street. This Midwest-inspired piece, titled “Where Your Opes and Dreams Come True,” is designed to bring the community to their hometown roots.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Indiana Latino Institute holds education summit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Latino Institute held its 11th education summit. This is the first time the summit was held in Evansville where they had close to 500 Latino high schoolers. The Indiana Latino Institute held several workshops and college fairs to offer high school students support as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plans announced for shifting food hall locations in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are plans for a new food hall concept in Evansville. Business partners Augie Carington and Jacob Vanhooser have set their sights on a former auto service building at Main and Ninth Streets, behind the Civic Center. Food halls usually contain booths occupied by local entrepreneurs...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Another shopping center planned for The Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off at Henderson Community College on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of people attended the celebration, which also had food and information booths. Officials say the Hispanic population both on campus, as well as in Henderson is growing, and having these events is important.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

A little warmer each day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday began with a morning low of 56 degrees and warmed to near 80 by the afternoon. Each of the next seven days will be just a bit warmer than the one before. Highs on Wednesday will top around 83. By Friday, highs will inch into the upper 80s to near 90. Weekend highs will remain in the upper 80s to 90-degree range. Low humidity will make the warmer temps less oppressive, and overnight lows will drop into the refreshing low to mid 60s. Rain chances are scant through the weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Warming through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies prevailed again on Wednesday with high temps cracking into the lower 80s for the first time since last week. A slow, steady warming trend will continue through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise to the upper 80s on Friday and will flirt with 90 through the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s, and humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend. Rain chances are slim through the next seven days.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kunstfest kicks off Saturday in New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - New Harmony’s Kunstfest returns to Main Street this weekend for the annual German celebration. Visit Posey County officials say the festival will have 175 vendors occupying 213 booths. The event will also have New Harmony Farmers and Artisans Market on Tavern Street. That will...
NEW HARMONY, IN
14news.com

Vanderburgh Humane Society dealing with overcrowding issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society officials say they are so overcrowded that workers are facing euthanizing both cats and dogs for space. According to a social media post, the Humane Society has over 500 cats right now and too many dogs as well. Officials say they haven’t been faced with euthanizing for space in almost three years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Investigation continues on Weinbach Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 10, a house explosion rocked Weinbach Avenue, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. Today, it’s been over a month, and the investigation into the explosion is still ongoing. We took a drone out Tuesday to check out the blast site, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Overdose deaths increase in Tri-State and across country

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows fentanyl-related deaths are on the rise across the country, and the Tri-State hasn’t been immune. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says he’s worked in law enforcement long enough to see overdose numbers rise and...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Newburgh family prepares to attend Alzheimer’s walk

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Marlena Johnston is the mother of Missy Patterson, a 49-year-old woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. “We all have grandparents or parents that have dementia and Alzheimer’s, but we just don’t expect it at 47,″ Johnston said. Johnston is no stranger to...
NEWBURGH, IN

