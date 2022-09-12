Read full article on original website
Related
wsvaonline.com
Bridgewater Volleyball loses to Marymount in four sets
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team dropped a 3-1 contest to Marymount in nonconference action in Nininger Hall on Tuesday night. Final score: Marymount 3, Bridgewater 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17) Records: Bridgewater 5-4; Marymount 3-5 HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Saints stretched out an early 5-2...
wsvaonline.com
Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
wsvaonline.com
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Roanoke Thursday
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Roanoke in ODAC action in Nininger Hall on Thursday night. Final score: Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-21) Records: Bridgewater 6-4, 2-0 ODAC; Roanoke 5-5, 0-2 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • Bridgewater jumped out...
wsvaonline.com
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles are set to open the season with an exhibition at Division I-foe High Point before opening their regular slate traveling to Marymount on Nov. 8. Bridgewater opens its home schedule...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsvaonline.com
Arnold’s goal gives JMU Men’s Soccer 1-0 victory at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison freshman Cameron Arnold broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute to lead the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over NC State in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Dail Soccer Field. The Dukes move to 2-3 on the season and...
wsvaonline.com
JMU Men’s Golf starts fall season strong at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – The James Madison men’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 campaign in strong fashion this week, taking home ninth place on Tuesday afternoon at the VCU Shootout, hosted on the par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. As a team, the...
wsvaonline.com
Home prices continue to rise
Home prices keep rising in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County despite slightly fewer home sales. Funkhouser Real Estate Group reports the median sales price this year in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is nearly 299-thousand dollars, which is 11 percent higher than it was at this time last year. The pace of...
wsvaonline.com
Partly sunny and lower humidity starting today
September 13, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast This afternoon: partly sunny, pleasant and less humid. High 77. Winds…. September 12, 2022 WSVA’s local AccuWeather Forecast Today: mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.…. Sunday, September 11, 2022. Allergy and Asthma Associates...
RELATED PEOPLE
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Allergy report for September 13, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: September 13, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
wsvaonline.com
Shopping cart killer appears in court
The grand jury will be the next stop for the so-called “shopping cart killer.”. All four charges, including two first-degree murder counts, against Anthony Eugene Robinson were certified to the grand jury during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Robinson is accused of murdering...
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
wsvaonline.com
City council votes on townhouses
Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously to approve a request to subdivide over three acres of land into townhomes in the 600 block of Pear Street. Director of Planning and Community Development Adam Fletcher explained to council that the plan is to preliminarily subdivide the property into 33 townhomes. Fletcher added...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsvaonline.com
Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies
A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
wsvaonline.com
Rockingham County discusses naming policy
Discussions continue in Rockingham County on the school system’s naming policy, which will require teachers and staff to notify parents if a student wants to be called by a different name than what is on record. School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl was on Early Mornings today and said that...
wsvaonline.com
Open Doors food truck festival Saturday
Open Doors is bringing back its food truck festival tomorrow at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds. Nate Riddle is with Open Doors and he said on the Mike Schikman Show yesterday that he is glad that the event is back post pandemic because it is the largest fundraiser for the organization.
wsvaonline.com
Luray man charged after chase and crash
A Luray man is in hot water after he led authorities on a chase earlier this week. A deputy with the Page County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a motorcycle for excessive speed Monday evening in the 100 block of South Antioch Road. The motorcycle attempted to elude police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Public works looking for comments on Chesapeake Bay
Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The City is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load Action Plan, which quantifies the maximum amount of pollutants a waterway can carry and the amount of each pollutant that must be reduced to stay within the limit.
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Early Mornings, 9/13/22 – Doctor Tom Burgess of The Broadway Veterinary Hospital talks about meeting the Queen
On this hour on “In The Garden” with Andre Viette, Andre talks about dividing perennials. The spotted lantery fly is also talked about plus listeners calls and emails. Listen live Saturday mornings between 8 – 11 a.m. on www.wsvaonline.com. Call 540-433-9782 with your questions.
wsvaonline.com
Mt. Jackson man’s sentencing hearing delayed
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another three weeks to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this week for Devin Dale Etter was continued...
Comments / 0