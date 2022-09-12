Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect who caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown Monday arrested, Jacksonville police say
Police say that gunfire that caused two preschools in Lakewood to go on lockdown on Monday was caused by a man that may have a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Pierallini III, 26, on Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He’s accused of...
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
‘We will arrest you and we will take your car’: Jacksonville police continue street racing crackdown
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they made more arrests in street racing that happened over the weekend. JSO Assistant Chief Jamie Eason said the agency arrested six suspects, wrote 30 citations, towed six vehicles that were involved and has one felony warrant pending. This has been part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal driving.
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
JSO investigating reported homicide on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 9300 103rd St. around 7:25 p.m. after a call came in about a person cut in the upper part of his body with an unknown object. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arriving the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
First Coast News
JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
News4Jax.com
Neighbors, authorities testify ahead of sentencing for mother guilty of killing 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter was in court Thursday for her sentencing hearing. Brianna Williams, 30, pled guilty to second-degree murder back in March and could face 20 years to life in prison. In 2019,...
Jacksonville sheriff candidate debate focuses on crime reduction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff participated in an hour-long debate ahead of the November election. The big topics include crime, community interactions and budget. The event was held at Jacksonville Today or WJCT, in partnership with the Jacksonville Bar Association. There were moments where you could...
FHP: One death in vehicle crash on Russell Rd.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported one death in a fatal crash near Russell Rd. FHP reports the vehicle was traveling northbound on Russell Rd when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle came to a final rest inside the...
First Coast News
Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
cw34.com
Man indicted for the murder of a 17 year old, 36 years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been indicted for the murder of a 17-year-old girl on Monday, 36 years after her death. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said David Austin, 60, was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of Leslie McCray, 17. On Christmas Eve in 1985, McCray was kidnapped at knifepoint from her home on St. Johns Avenue. Detectives believe Austin took McCray against her will and also tied up a man in the house. The man was able to free himself and call the police for help, but after a thorough search they found McCray's dead body hours later by Old Middleburg Road.
Comments / 1