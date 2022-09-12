ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

‘We will arrest you and we will take your car’: Jacksonville police continue street racing crackdown

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they made more arrests in street racing that happened over the weekend. JSO Assistant Chief Jamie Eason said the agency arrested six suspects, wrote 30 citations, towed six vehicles that were involved and has one felony warrant pending. This has been part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal driving.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Westside#Police#Crime Stoppers#Jso#Uf Health
First Coast News

'It's incredibly dangerous:' JSO, Mayor Lenny Curry announce six arrests in connection to street racing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six additional people are now facing charges for street racing in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Wednesday during a press conference following another operation this past weekend. Along with the arrests, officers say they wrote 30 tickets and six cars were towed. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after being cut with unknown object on 103rd street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after being cut with some kind of object on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to 9300 block of 103rd street in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Man indicted for the murder of a 17 year old, 36 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been indicted for the murder of a 17-year-old girl on Monday, 36 years after her death. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said David Austin, 60, was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of Leslie McCray, 17. On Christmas Eve in 1985, McCray was kidnapped at knifepoint from her home on St. Johns Avenue. Detectives believe Austin took McCray against her will and also tied up a man in the house. The man was able to free himself and call the police for help, but after a thorough search they found McCray's dead body hours later by Old Middleburg Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy