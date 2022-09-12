ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Briefing: COVID eviction moratorium to end; 2 arrested in Rep. Karen Bass’ home burglary; Disney opens Storyliving community interest list

Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Another comfortable day is upon us. Morning marine layer clouds will dissipate by the afternoon, leaving us with abundant sunshine. A trough of low pressure moving across the West will increase winds over the mountains and deserts tonight. This weather...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Authorities seek person who fatally shot 2 teens at street carnival

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore will join with homicide investigators and victims’ family members Wednesday to ask for the public’s help in solving the killing of two 17-year-old boys in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights. Investigators are...
spectrumnews1.com

The SoCal 5: Best old-school diners for dessert

A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia. Local Ice. 6333...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council committee recommends ending COVID eviction moratorium in February

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. What You Need To Know. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Strike Force Team targets pandemic relief fraud

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced the establishment of a strike force team in Los Angeles created to fight and prevent coronavirus-related fraud. The Los Angeles strike force team — a joint effort with authorities in Sacramento — is comprised of federal prosecutors and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Law targeting pregnancy service centers could come before LA Council soon

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon after it was moved along by a council committee Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Harvey Weinstein wants to see private dentist while awaiting trial

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former film producer Harvey Weinstein asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to see a private dentist to deal with dental problems that are causing him pain as he awaits trial on sex-related charges involving five women. "I am in pain," the 70-year-old defendant told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
LONG BEACH, CA
