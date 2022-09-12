Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Compton firefighters say they're fed up with rundown facilities, outdated equipment
COMPTON, Calif. — Putting out fires is second nature for Compton City firefighter Daniel Salazar. He’s been doing it for over 16 years, but lately, he’s been focusing on something different — organizing a union rally, handing out flyers and reaching out to city council members.
Morning Briefing: COVID eviction moratorium to end; 2 arrested in Rep. Karen Bass’ home burglary; Disney opens Storyliving community interest list
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Another comfortable day is upon us. Morning marine layer clouds will dissipate by the afternoon, leaving us with abundant sunshine. A trough of low pressure moving across the West will increase winds over the mountains and deserts tonight. This weather...
Authorities seek person who fatally shot 2 teens at street carnival
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore will join with homicide investigators and victims’ family members Wednesday to ask for the public’s help in solving the killing of two 17-year-old boys in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights. Investigators are...
The SoCal 5: Best old-school diners for dessert
A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia. Local Ice. 6333...
2 arrested in connection with theft of guns in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass' home
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were located in a suspect vehicle...
Solis defends Kuehl in face of corruption probe; sheriff defends investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Thursday came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff's department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to "defame, harass and discredit" an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
LA Council committee recommends ending COVID eviction moratorium in February
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. What You Need To Know. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece...
LA Strike Force Team targets pandemic relief fraud
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced the establishment of a strike force team in Los Angeles created to fight and prevent coronavirus-related fraud. The Los Angeles strike force team — a joint effort with authorities in Sacramento — is comprised of federal prosecutors and...
Law targeting pregnancy service centers could come before LA Council soon
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon after it was moved along by a council committee Tuesday.
Harvey Weinstein wants to see private dentist while awaiting trial
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former film producer Harvey Weinstein asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to see a private dentist to deal with dental problems that are causing him pain as he awaits trial on sex-related charges involving five women. "I am in pain," the 70-year-old defendant told...
Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
