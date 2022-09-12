Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Small earthquake reported in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A “loud boom” and shaking were reported by residents around 9 p.m. Sunday in Jasper County. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Jasper County near the line of Newton County. The earthquake was also felt in Butts County.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County woman dies in house fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.
wgxa.tv
Haddock cabin totally lost to fire over the weekend
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A cabin in Haddock was totally lost to a fire early on Saturday morning. According to a release from the Jones County Department of Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the blaze just after 2:30 A.M. and saw that the cabin was fully engulfed. Fire...
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
wgxa.tv
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Woman’s body found in car on side of I-20 in Newton County, troopers say
State authorities are investigating after a car was found wrecked into a wooded area along I-20 in Newton County, and a woman’s body was found inside.
wgxa.tv
Motel at center of blight fight scheduled for demolition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A motel that was closed down earlier this year has been scheduled for demolition, according to a Tweet from Macon-Bibb County. The Magnolia Court Motel was shut down in April after multiple complaints of substandard conditions, code violations and criminal activity attracted the attention of community officials.
wgxa.tv
Water boil advisory in effect in Gray
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A water boil advisory has been issued for the City of Gray by the Jones County EMA. Residents who live in Crestview Woods, Deer Ridge, and Trotters Ridge are advised to boil water for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking, and preparation of baby formula.
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
wgxa.tv
Man found shot to death in East Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been found dead on Haywood Road and Denton Street in the neighborhood behind WalMart on Gray Highway. WGXA crews went out to the scene and spoke with Coroner Lonnie Miley. Miley told WGXA that 23-Year-Old Jermaine Reynolds was found shot to death at...
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
wgxa.tv
One injured in drive-by at Macon convenience store
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews headed out to M&M Groceries on reports of a shooting and multiple deputies were on the scene. During a live-streamed event, we observed multiple shell casings and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle as we awaited a response from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. After...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
Investigation underway along I-20 connected to Covington mother’s disappearance, police say
Police are currently on the side of a highway in Newton County where they believe they found a car matching the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
wgxa.tv
Sheriff pulls alcohol license from Macon night club following deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has signed off on revoking the alcohol license for the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Ave. The development comes after a shooting on Saturday that took the life of a security guard. Read a copy of the letters:. Rodeo...
