lynnwoodtoday.com
Square dance lessons now offered in Lynnwood and Mill Creek
The Mount Baker Square Dance Council – the governing organization for 15 square and round dance clubs in the north Puget Sound area from Kirkland to Lynden – is now offering swing dance lessons at multiple venues in Mill Creek and Lynnwood. According to organizer, modern square dancing...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new Futsal tournament supports students, families, and teachers
Walking, running and kicking the ball across the pitch is a great way to have fun. But did you know that at the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, they can do so much more?. “We know that healthy students do better in school,” said Jenni McCloughan, a physical education...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 4-10, 2022
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. 17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI. 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. 196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. 18400 block...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Reader view: Supporting Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for county council
I am writing this in support of Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby who is seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Democratic Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. I have had the pleasure of knowing...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations
Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Schools foundation receives $5K Macy’s grant to enrich learning and literature diversity
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 grant from Macy’s Inc to provide equitable access to learning through diverse libraries and learning tools. Funds from the grant will go towards the “Reading for All” initiative aimed at ensuring students in the Edmonds School District have equal access to books and other literature in their libraries. The “Reading for All” initiative has several projects to ensure inclusivity and diversity in the schools, including dual language books for bilingual students.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County to close solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25
Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County said it will close all solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council comes under fire for lack of response to Jim Smith investigation
Some Lynnwood residents came forward to expresss their unhappiness with the Lynnwood City Council during its Monday, Sept. 12 business meeting, citing councilmembers’ lack of response to the investigation that was launched into Councilmember Jim Smith a few months ago. The third-party investigation – which was made public Aug....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17
Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County allocates $1.8 million in pandemic recovery funds to support youth and families
Snohomish County said it has allocated $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support youth and family resource hubs. In a Tuesday news release, the county said it has supplied funds to eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified family resource centers. In 2022, these hubs have helped more than 1,700 individuals with services ranging from financial assistance, to public benefit system navigation, to employment connections.
