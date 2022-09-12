Oswaldo Cabrera hits first MLB homer, plans to give ball to brother's in-laws

Oswaldo Cabrera has had his struggles at the plate so far, but has been playing stellar defense and endearing himself as a fan favorite since his call-up last month.

And now, he has his first MLB home run under his belt

“That was good, glad he finally got that one out of the way,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “I feel like he’s gotten some pitches the last couple weeks to be able to do that, because he’s definitely got that pop from the left side, so glad to be able to see him stick one.”

It was a no-doubter, 408 feet into the right field bleachers, and Cabrera knew it.

“The moment I swung, I felt off the bat that I got it,” Cabrera smiled. “I felt so good, was so excited. What more can I say…it feels amazing.”

He said he couldn’t stop thinking about it as he rounded the bases, and little did he know that Eddie Fastook from the Yankees’ security team was able to retrieve the ball from the fan who caught it, so it was waiting at his locker when he got back after the game.

Cabrera joked that he didn’t know what that fan asked for in exchange for the ball – “something cool, I guess, but I say thank you so much,” he smiled – but he knows where it’s going: to Miami, to the family of his brother’s wife.

“I’m going to give it to them; they helped me so much, and for me, they are like my parents and she’s like a sister,” Cabrera said. “We have a good relationship.”

