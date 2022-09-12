A special meeting of the Board of Directors for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. According to an email from Judy Negrete, administrative assistant for the district, the meeting is being held to conduct the district’s September business. A quorum was not expected at the regular meeting, which would have been held on Sept. 21. That meeting will be adjourned to the district’s Oct. 19 meeting, she said.

