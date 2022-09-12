ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehechapi News

Water district board sets special meeting Sept. 16

A special meeting of the Board of Directors for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. According to an email from Judy Negrete, administrative assistant for the district, the meeting is being held to conduct the district’s September business. A quorum was not expected at the regular meeting, which would have been held on Sept. 21. That meeting will be adjourned to the district’s Oct. 19 meeting, she said.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron

The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
TEHACHAPI, CA

