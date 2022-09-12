LeBron James' Viral Tweet About The Cleveland Browns

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-24. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about the Browns that is going viral.

The NBA season is just 37 days away from September 11, and NBA training camps will begin later this month.

On Sunday, it was also the first NFL Sunday of the season, so sports fans have a lot to be excited about with all that is about to take place.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on October 18 in San Francisco to kick off their season.

James is from Akron, Ohio, so he has always been known to support Ohio sports teams.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns pulled off a big win when they beat the Carolina Panthers on the road in Charlotte by a score of 26-24.

After the big win, James sent out a tweet that is going viral.

James: "WOW BROWNIES!!!!!!!! @Browns AYYYYEEEEEE"

The post has over 15,000 likes in just a few hours.

James is entering his fifth season with the Lakers, but he will always be known for his connection to Ohio.

After being arguably the most anticipated high school player in history, he was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He left the Cavs in 2010 but returned to the organization in 2014 and took them to the NBA Finals four times in a row. .

In 2016, he led the Cavs to the NBA Championship, which was their first title in the history of the franchise.

In addition, it was the first title for the city of Cleveland in over 50-years.