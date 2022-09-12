Read full article on original website
2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
National cheeseburger day deals in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National cheeseburger day is Sept. 18. Here is a roundup of cheeseburger deals around Bakersfield. Pops Burger 2821 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93313 Double Cheeseburger combo includes medium fries and drink for $7.99 Family 4 pack comes with 4 burgers, 4 drinks and one family sized fries for $28.99 Family 5 […]
Pet of the week: 9/15
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Aaron Perlman met with Nick Cullen from the Kern County Animal Shelter, to meet the Pet of the Week, Leena. If you would like to adopt Leena or visit the Kern County Animal Shelter, it's located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. and is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron
The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
New Salvadorean restaurant opens in Central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new business has recently opened in central Bakersfield. One that specializes in serving authentic Salvadorean and Mexican food. The restaurant is located at 1525 18th Street and it's open seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Well, the opportunity...
Vehicle Collision into Occupied Home Ignites Structure Fire
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a home that was occupied, igniting a structure fire around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the area of Taft Highway and Old River Road in the city of Bakersfield. All occupants inside the residence were uninjured. Possibly two victims from the...
Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents
An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
4 People Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Wednesday. The crash happened at Old River Road and Taft Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
Parent finds needle caps in front of their child's school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Brooke Randall has a student that goes to Munsey Elementary School and she said an abandoned home is not too far from her child's school. This reminded her of what happened at Chipman Junior High where a 13-year-old was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills to school with the intention to sell them.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 99 North in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed on 99 North near the Rosedale Highway off-ramp at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the city pf Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department along with California Highway Patrol responded to the location for a call of a vehicle vs. pedestrian....
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county seizes animal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A disturbance in an East Bakersfield neighborhood Wednesday morning had a neighbor and people on social media discussing the treatment of a pig after a post was made with multiple videos. The Facebook post had multiple videos where the pig appears to have been be being hit with objects, squealing and […]
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
