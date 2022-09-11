ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams encouraged despite turnover riddled loss to Chargers ‘we beat ourselves’

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Seod_0hrU9PdI00

Raise your hand if you said turnovers would be what doomed the Raiders in the season opener against the Chargers. I’m not sure it was something I foresaw, but that’s just what happened.

Derek Carr put the ball in the hands of defense three times and put it on the ground two other times.

Despite Carr’s three interceptions, the Raiders found themselves with possession, and needing a touchdown to win it with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Ultimately, it would not happen – that window closed on fourth down with Khalil Mack sacking Carr causing his second fumble. And the Chargers pulled out the 24-19 win. But even being in that position at all considering all the miscues and turnover up to that point had Davante Adams feeling pretty positive about things.

“I look at it as something that’s encouraging because we beat ourselves today,” said Adams. “That’s not to take anything away from that team over there, because that’s a really good team, they did a lot of good things today, but you turn the ball over the way that we did today and you still have the opportunity to go down and win says a lot about you as a team, fighting through adversity and still our defense did it in the second half, we just got to find a way to take care of the ball a little bit better and go down there and win. So, I look at it as something we can feed off of moving forward and try to keep it as positive as possible.”

Adams has reason to feel good personally. His introduction to the Raiders had him catch the first pass, three passes for 54 yards on the first drive alone, and finish with 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

That touchdown catch put the Raiders within five of the Chargers with 4:32 left in the game. They went for two to try and make it a three-point game, but even with two opportunities due to a penalty, both of Carr’s passes — one to Adams and the other to Hunter Renfrow — fell incomplete.

From there the defense stopped the Chargers offense with a three-and-out, thus giving the Raiders 3:30 to go 79 yards to win it.

A 12-yard connection with Adams would give them a first down. But two plays later, consecutive sacks on third and fourth down would put a stop to the Raiders chances of completing the comeback.

Those sacks to end the game were also the fifth and sixth of the game for the Raiders. Three by Mack, two by Joey Bosa, and one from Derwin James.

Sure, you can understand why DaVante Adams would see the positives in this game. After all, you’d usually expect three interceptions to have a team down a lot more than five points late.

But there’s also a lot of things that were just plain not surprising in the worst way. The porous offensive line, the Carr fumbles, and the once promising drives that died in the red zone. The interceptions just piled on top of that.

It’s just the first game, so we will find out soon enough whether these are indeed positive signs of things to come or more reason for concern.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Raiders#American Football
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former first-round pick Billy Price to their practice squad, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Price could have a shot to make the 53-man roster as the Raiders seek depth on their offensive line unit. Price started all 55 games for the Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett

Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy