ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash

A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Man Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning. Police are on the scene near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery, following the shooting. Currently, it is unclear...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Accidents
Bartlesville, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
news9.com

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bartlesville Police
news9.com

Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'

Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
OWASSO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news9.com

Husband Of Hit And Run Victim Looking For Answers

A Mannford man is looking for answers after his wife was hit by a truck that left her on the side of the road. Jennifer Eli was walking along West 41st Street South in Mannford when she suddenly blacked out and woke up in a ditch, after a driver hit her on the side of the road.
MANNFORD, OK
kggfradio.com

Sheriff's Office Find Multiple Drugs During Traffic Stop

An Independence man is arrested on numerous drug charges. Tuesday evening at around 8:44pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota passenger. The vehicle was displaying a Kansas tag that belonged to another vehicle. The driver was identified as Adam Trollope and the passenger as Ashley Barrager. Deputies located a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their investigation. Trollope and Barrager were both placed in custody.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD identifies murder suspect, adds to weekly most wanted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime. Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy