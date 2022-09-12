Read full article on original website
Related
Three people, including one high school student, are dead following a car crash in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three people are dead, including one Charles Page High School student, following a car accident in Sand Springs. It happened just before 12:30 p.m., near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sand Springs police say five people were inside the car. Two people have been taken...
news9.com
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
KTUL
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
news9.com
Man Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning. Police are on the scene near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery, following the shooting. Currently, it is unclear...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
news9.com
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Two arrested after high-speed police chase turns into a manhunt in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a search near Utica and Admiral. The chase started as a traffic stop near Admiral and Sheridan after an SUV ran a red light. The driver, now identified as Vincent Poyhonen, speed off. At one...
Family speaks on loss, healing after a woman was killed while crossing a Tulsa street
TULSA, Okla. — Family members are speaking out after a woman was struck and killed while crossing a street in south Tulsa earlier this week. FOX23 reported Monday morning after police said that woman, who family identified as 49-year-old Sheryl Douglas, had been hit by a pickup truck after getting off a bus near 81st and Lewis Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
KTUL
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Husband Of Hit And Run Victim Looking For Answers
A Mannford man is looking for answers after his wife was hit by a truck that left her on the side of the road. Jennifer Eli was walking along West 41st Street South in Mannford when she suddenly blacked out and woke up in a ditch, after a driver hit her on the side of the road.
Teenagers vandalize Broken Arrow business, police have ID’d the suspects
A Broken Arrow business was vandalized by teenagers last weekend. This happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Waters Edge Winery, at their New Orleans (101st) & Elm location. Waters Edge Winery posted surveillance video of the teens hopping over the railing of their patio seating area. The...
TPD arrests suspect in Tulsa’s 56th homicide of the year
TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. after a man went to a stranger’s house asking for help because he had been shot, near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital.
Phone scam claiming to be Tulsa County deputies targeting medical professionals
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warning people about a phone scam that's currently targeting medical professionals
Police arrest man for stabbing, killing man in north Tulsa, victim identified
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/14/2022: Tulsa police arrested 42-year-old Eli Brown for first-degree murder for stabbing and killing 68-year-old David Burnside at Seminole Hills Apartments in north Tulsa on Tuesday. Police said Brown was Burnside’s roommate. Brown was also arrested for destroying evidence after former conviction of a felony....
kggfradio.com
Sheriff's Office Find Multiple Drugs During Traffic Stop
An Independence man is arrested on numerous drug charges. Tuesday evening at around 8:44pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota passenger. The vehicle was displaying a Kansas tag that belonged to another vehicle. The driver was identified as Adam Trollope and the passenger as Ashley Barrager. Deputies located a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their investigation. Trollope and Barrager were both placed in custody.
Tulsa Police investigating after a person was stabbed at a north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at the Seminole Hills Apartments on N Utica Ave. Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins told FOX23 the victim is still alive at this time, but the injuries are serious enough that homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.
TPD identifies murder suspect, adds to weekly most wanted
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime. Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the...
Comments / 0