Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO