The first part of “The Strangers,” a trilogy directed by Renny Harlin and produced by Lionsgate, has started production in Slovakia. Rastislav Kuril’s Frame Film is servicing the production in the country. The producers registered for the 33% cash rebate at the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in June, Film New Europe reports. Filming on the first part of the trilogy started in August on locations in and around Bratislava. The trilogy is a remake of the 2008 film “The Strangers,” which was written and directed by Bryan Bertino, with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starring. Together with its 2018 sequel “The Strangers: Prey...

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO