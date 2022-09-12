Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Fall Ride Preview PKG
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The fall ride in tomahawk reves up their engines Thursday, an event …
WJFW-TV
Police respond to a threat at Wausau West High School
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau School District received a threat that was circulating on social media on Wednesday. All students and staff are safe and the threat was deemed 'not credible.'. According to the Wausau School District, a student at the school shared an image of the threat that mentioned...
WJFW-TV
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County Board to hold listening session for county 4-H program
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A listening session will be held on Wednesday, September 14 to discuss funding for the county's UW Extension Office. A plan to balance the county budget by the the board's finance committee includes the recommendation to stop funding for its UW Extension office. The proposed budget cut could impact the county's 4-H program.
WJFW-TV
Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express” coming to Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Murder and mystery will be on-hand at the Wausau campus of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP). The UWSP Department of Theatre and Dance will give a live reading of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” on Thurs., Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Set...
WJFW-TV
A new chapter for Rhinelander District Library with a brand new logo
"There’s just a lot going on at the library. So if you haven’t been here lately or ever, you haven’t been here," said Virginia Roberts. The Rhinelander District Library director Virginia Roberts celebrated the buildings fall open house Tuesday and announced some fresh changes. "We’re just always...
WJFW-TV
Low flying plane in Lincoln County spurs questions
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received multiple phone calls regarding a yellow "low-flying" plane Thursday afternoon. The plane was seen near the towns of Pine River and Scott. The department assured residents via Facebook the plane was dusting crops. No time estimate was given for the plane's activities, but the...
WJFW-TV
Man charged in fatal Langlade County crash to have initial appearance adjourned
LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit and run death from June, had his initial appearance adjourned Monday, to allow him more time to get an attorney. Cory Hansen, 30, is facing four felony charges including first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, hit and run-involve death and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
WJFW-TV
Lincon County Sheriff's Office looking for a stolen speed limit sign
LINCOLN COUNTY (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help regarding a stolen street sign. A 45 mph speed limit sign was stolen sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12 near Somo Dam Dr. and County Rd. CC. The sign is approximately four feet by...
