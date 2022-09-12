ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

7-Eleven employee shot inside store in Southwest Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1hRY_0hrU8flp00

7-Eleven employee shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot twice inside a store in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at a location on the 2900 block of South 70th Street.

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot once in the neck and one time in the right arm.

Police say he was placed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to police.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man wanted for attacking 911 dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 911 dispatcher was robbed Thursday morning right outside of Philadelphia police headquarters. You would think police headquarters would be one of the safest places in the city, but in this case, the dispatcher was attacked right out front as she was headed to work.Philadelphia police are looking for this man.Sources say he attacked a 25-year-old 911 dispatcher on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street. That's right out front of police headquarters."That is really a testament to what's going on in the city," Local 1637 President Gordon Zimmitt said.Police say the man ran up behind the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to a West Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building. The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m. The pre-K and kindergarten was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Philadelphia#Shooting#Police#7 Eleven#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend

New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man critically injured after shooting at McDonald's near Temple University, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's near Temple University in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened at Broad and Diamond Streets just before 9 p.m. Thursday.Police say the man was shot in the thigh. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.Over 30 shots were fired, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker.Police are searching for a gold SUV and a burgundy SUV they believed to be involved in the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia grandmother left mourning deaths of 2 grandsons killed year apart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia grandmother has been mourning the deaths of not just one but two grandsons. This week's CBS3 Mysteries is an unusual one. This time, we are profiling the deaths of two brothers killed on Philadelphia streets a year apart. Their grandmother is left to mourn, waiting for justice."It's a pain," Sonya Dixon said. "It's a devastation that never goes away."Dixon doesn't have far to go when visiting her grandsons' graves.Zakiyy and Kenyon Allford rest just yards from each other.On June 19, 2017, 20-year-old Zakiyy Allford was lured outside his father's house near 54th and Market Streets."He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing teen was last seen heading to school in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday. Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy