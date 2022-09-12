Parsons & the others (Democrats & Republicans) that aren’t going for this ‘tax cut’ need to hold firm. It is not good for most MO residents. About 1/3 won’t benefit—those being lower , middle class & seniors. This will give the highest 20% earners a huge tax break—LLC loophole , $6000+ of their income will be exempt from tax. The lower incomes will see about $11 tax break. Those lower income will pay through daily taxes & property. I wish there was a petition for this. It is designed for agricultural businesses (which is Parsons & close associates area of interest) to make profit. This will also jeopardize funding for healthcare , law enforcement , & schools , among other important services. Please refer to the ‘MO Budget Project’ , which will explain & provide more details. He’s pushing to have this for 6 years , a huge cost to taxpayers & a lot of money for his ‘special interest’ !
Called it just keep pushing it back . Was September 7 th then September 12 now delayed again . Hum seen a pattern forming . I doubt this bill will see day light .
Comments / 8