Missouri State

Sherry Parr
4d ago

Parsons & the others (Democrats & Republicans) that aren’t going for this ‘tax cut’ need to hold firm. It is not good for most MO residents. About 1/3 won’t benefit—those being lower , middle class & seniors. This will give the highest 20% earners a huge tax break—LLC loophole , $6000+ of their income will be exempt from tax. The lower incomes will see about $11 tax break. Those lower income will pay through daily taxes & property. I wish there was a petition for this. It is designed for agricultural businesses (which is Parsons & close associates area of interest) to make profit. This will also jeopardize funding for healthcare , law enforcement , & schools , among other important services. Please refer to the ‘MO Budget Project’ , which will explain & provide more details. He’s pushing to have this for 6 years , a huge cost to taxpayers & a lot of money for his ‘special interest’ !

Vickie Golden
4d ago

Called it just keep pushing it back . Was September 7 th then September 12 now delayed again . Hum seen a pattern forming . I doubt this bill will see day light .

fourstateshomepage.com

Which Missouri colleges do graduates have the highest amounts of debt?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The average amount a college student in Missouri borrows to pay for school is roughly $35,000, according to the Department of Education. In August, President Joe Biden announced that 43 million Americans would see their student loan debt erased under his forgiveness plan. Missouri is right in line with the average student loan debt, with the overall average at $35,889.
MISSOURI STATE
