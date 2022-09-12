Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., near Main Street, where the rapper was eating lunch with a female friend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police.

