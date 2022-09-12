Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Watts
A fire damaged a single-story commercial building in Watts Thursday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 1500 block of East 102nd Street at 6:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Shot in South Los Angeles
A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire, Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate
Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
mynewsla.com
Police Search For Burglary Suspect in Pacific Palisades
Police are searching for a burglary suspect Thursday evening in the hillsides of Pacific Palisades. Officers received a call at 9:09 p.m. and responded to the 1400 of Chastain Parkway West, near Palisades Drive, after a homeowner discovered a suspect inside the residence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Four Men Injured in Skid Row Shooting
Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in La Canada Flintridge Collision Identified
A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel Molina, 42, was identified as the...
mynewsla.com
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach Directors Praise Tentative Rail Labor Deal
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka called the tentative rail labor agreement reached Thursday “great news” that will avert a “significant disruption to the U.S. economy” — but noted that challenges remain at the port and nationwide with rail shipments. President Joe Biden...
mynewsla.com
Rapper PnB Rock Slain in South Los Angeles Restaurant
Police say rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at a well-known restaurant in South Los Angeles, and the suspected shooter is at-large Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., near Main Street, where the rapper was eating lunch with a female friend when a man walked up to the couple, drew a handgun and demanded PnB Rock’s jewelry, according to police.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found
A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
mynewsla.com
Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist
Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead
A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
2 Teens Arrested in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students — one of whom died — while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Connection With Theft of Guns in Burglary at Karen Bass’ Home
Two people were taken into custody in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Bass told Fox 11’s Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she came home Friday night to find...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
