Missing Yakima boy’s mother says son loves fish, will come if called

YAKIMA – The parents of Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who has now been missing more than 24 hours, said they are desperate to find any clues as to where he may have gone.

Lucian went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday. Authorities said his family spent about 15 minutes looking for him before they called police.

Yakima Fire Deputy Chief DJ Goldsmith said there is more than 100 people searching for the boy; many of those crews include trained searchers from Yakima, Kittitas, Klickitat and Spokane counties. Goldsmith said authorities are using drones, helicopters, ATV and UTV teams as well as tracking dogs, boats and search and rescue teams.

Lucian, which is pronounced “Lu-shi-en”, isn’t nonverbal as previously reported on social media, according to his parents. His mother said he usually comes when someone calls out for him and does not have a history of wandering off. She said he also will answer to “Shooshi” or “Shooshen”, which are two of his nicknames. Lucian’s mother also said he also recognizes the word “Yoohoo!” because that’s how she greets him when she gets home from work. She said he usually says it back to her when she comes in the door.



“I want people to look out for him in any setting,” his mother said. “For his long beautiful hair and baby brown eyes.”

Goldsmith said searchers aren’t leaving any possibility out. “We also have had divers in local lakes and ponds to try and see if they could come up,” he said.

Volunteers with Camp Hope and the American Red Cross provided assistance to search teams by providing food and water on Sunday. One thing people shouldn’t do, Goldsmith said, is show up at the park and ask to help. Authorities need people to stay away from the search zone so they can work in a concentrated effort without interference.

“I know everybody wants to help but sometimes if we get too many people out here, it kind of throws things off,” Goldsmith said. He said they’re bringing out additional technology to help them search the ponds to hopefully rule them out as a possibility or locate the young boy who loves fish and singing the ABC song.

In lieu of attempting to assist with the search, community members are gathering for a vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima to pray for the boy and his family.

Search and rescue teams will continue to look for the boy using drones and other resources overnight and launch renewed efforts again at 7 a.m. Monday.

The Yakima Police Department is asking the public to provide any pictures or video they may have taken last night at Sarg Hubbard Park between 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. via email to YPD@yakimapolice.org

“We would like everybody to stay away and just allow us to be able to work and focus on our mission,” Goldsmith said.

