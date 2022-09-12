Oklahoma State University Hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

People traveled to Stillwater from across the country to participate in Sunday's memorial stair climb. Participants climbed 110 stories to honor those who died that day.

Rob Agnew, associate professor of fire protection and safety engineering technology at OSU said it could take people between one and two hours to finish climbing the steps.

"Some will do it in plain clothes and others will do it in full turnout gear to assimilate the heat and the weight that the firefighters carried that day," Agnew said.

OSU has held a memorial stair climb for more than 10 years. It's put on by the school's Fire Protection Society and Firefighter Combat Challenge Team.

This year the event was held inside Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time.

Many participants carried name tags of the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

Andrew Hart, a student at OSU, wore a firefighters turnout gear. He says he participates every year and calls the experience humbling.

"I'm feeling good, I'm feeling strong actually, I'm about halfway through, going to get the gear back on soon and get ready to finish it," Andrew said.

Tim Doyle participated for the first time and carried his son on his back.

"It was tiring, especially going up the steps, it's not easy to do, but well worth the sacrifice," Doyle said.

Doyle says it's important to be a good example for his children and wants them to understand the significance of this day.

"For me, it's about making a minimal sacrifice and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Doyle said.