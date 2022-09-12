Halloween Horror Nights Food Galore, Hogwarts Express Closed for Multiple Days, First Look at Universal Orlando Store at Terminal C of Orlando International Airport, & More: UPNT Weekly Recap (9/5/22-9/11/22)

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Orange County, FL Breaks All-Time Tourism Tax RecordTaxBuzzOrange County, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
allears.net
Hogwarts Express Temporarily Closed in Universal Orlando
We weren’t kidding — the trains in Orlando are struggling. The Hogwarts Express is currently temporarily closed in Universal Orlando. There’s no reopening date currently, but we hope to see it back in action soon!. And, as always, stay tuned to AllEars for the latest Disney and...
WDW News Today
New UOAP Coca-Cola Freestyle Refillable Cup Available at Universal Studios Florida
A brand new UOAP Coca-Cola Freestyle Cup is now available at Universal Studios Florida! We found this cup at Richter’s Burger Company in Universal Studios Florida. UOAP Coca-Cola Freestyle Refillable Cup – $17.99. This red freestyle cup shows different symbols of different iconic properties of Universal Studios. It...
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
tastychomps.com
Inside Look: Staycation at Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Located six miles from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Wave Hotel is a new luxury lifestyle hotel with experiences to charge and recharge the soul. Lake Nona Wave Hotel recently opened this year in the heart of Lake Nona. We were provided a complimentary one night stay and we absolutely loved our experience at this beautiful and eclectic property.
insideuniversal.net
Rock the Universe 2023 music lineup announced; tickets now on sale
Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, is back at Universal Orlando celebrating its 25th year, from January 27-29. Universal has announced this year’s headliners; which kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band, Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band, Bethel Music, and more. The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer, Zach Williams, Billboard’s #1 Hot Christian Song artist, Matthew West, and more. For the full weekend lineup, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
disneyfoodblog.com
Ground Stop Issued for Orlando International Airport
UPDATE: Orlando International Airport is currently experiencing delays due to weather. Find out more here. Air travel can be a bit tricky right now. There have been thousands of delays and cancelations of flights, as well as some issues with baggage. A lot of these issues have been said to be due to staffing issues, but there’s another problem you have to think about when flying — the weather. And, an important weather update is now affecting the airport in Orlando.
WESH
Disney World ‘enthusiasts’ believe trip costs too much for families
ORLANDO, Fla. — A family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort is more expensive than ever and even those loyal to the brand and theme park are noticing, according to a new study. Online gambling website “time2play” recently released a study based off data from nearly 2,000 “self-described Disney...
mynews13.com
Parking and shuttle info for Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. — Parking has sold out at Camping World Stadium for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert tonight. The best available parking is in downtown Orlando. With road closures in place around the stadium, concertgoers can purchase parking downtown and take the free shuttle service to and from the event.
allears.net
One Airline Is Adding More Nonstop Flights to Orlando
Each resort is unique and holds its own magic…so why not choose both?! Well, thanks to one airline, visiting both resorts just got a lot easier. This will make it much easier for holiday travelers to fly to and from California to Disney World. This was last offered in March and April of 2021, so it’s a pretty big deal to see it offered once again!
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage Square
The Orange County Regional History center just outside of Heritage Square in Orlando, FloridaMiosotis jade on wikimediacommons.com. Orlando is truly a beautiful city. While (according to local friends) I moved here a year ago after pandemic, missing what Orlando truly was pre-COVID, but honestly, I still find it very charming. Of course, I’d been here before briefly when I came to perform on the Disney Cruise Line. Back then, it seemed like the mecca of all things entertainment in the South, much like my home state of California but with lots more palm trees, marshlands, and gators.
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
The best restaurant at Disney World doesn't have a magical theme or any frills, and I visit it every time I'm in Orlando
I've been visiting and dining at the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, and the best place to eat and drink is Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.
click orlando
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
Orlando is sure to be fallin' for Alicia Keys when she plays the Dr. Phil this weekend
Grammy award-winning R&B singer Alicia Keys is currently on a big world tour, her first in 7 years, and it includes a command performance at intimate Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center. Saturday’s show is one of the final stops on Keys’ globe-trotting trek, promoting her newest album Keys. You’re going to hear the hits — "Fallin’," "You Don’t Know My Name," even "Empire State of Mind" — and you’re going to get some amazing costume changes.
Bonnet Springs Park
We’re counting down the days until the grand opening at @bonnetspringspark (it’s under 40, by the way) for many reasons, but one of them is definitely these larger-than-life rideable creatures. Celebrate Lakeland’s new park with a ride on one of @bike_zoo’s creations, like these giant butterflies (we also...
UPDATE: SpaceX delays Falcon 9 rocket launch a third time
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: With less than 30 seconds to go, SpaceX scrubbed its Falcon 9 rocket launch for a third time Thursday evening. The launch window is now set for 9:05 p.m. Friday. See our previous story below:. After unfavorable weather delayed its last two attempts, SpaceX...
