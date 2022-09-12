ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman & Max Muncy Hit Home Runs In NL West Clincher Against Diamondbacks; Mookie Betts’ Sliding Catch

Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided run support for Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The division title is the Dodgers’ ninth in the past 10 seasons, and the 2022 team is the fastest in Los Angeles franchise history to clinch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Fraley (head) cleaning up Thursday for Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (head) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Fraley was absent for the last two games after being hit in the head by a pitch. He will be the Reds' designated hitter and cleanup man on Thursday in his return.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving

Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Julio Rodriguez makes history in Mariners' win over Padres

Julio Rodriguez became the first player in major league history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in their debut season as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting San Diego Padres 6-1 in an interleague game Wednesday afternoon. Eugenio Suarez and Carlos Santana also went deep, and Luis...
SEATTLE, WA

