vsuspectator.com
Blazers look to bounce back against Miles College
The No. 15 VSU football team (1-1) hits the road for the first time this season as they try to rebound from their first loss of the season, facing winless Miles College (0-2). Though the Blazers are still licking their wounds following last week’s upset loss to Virginia Union, head coach Tremaine Jackson has said that the team is looking forward.
WALB 10
Team of the Week: Valdosta Wildcats
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -In South Georgia becoming the team of ten week is not easy, but this team has accomplished many things to make them our Week 4 Team of the Week. The Valdosta Wildcats are 4-0 on the season, only allowed 15 over 4 games, and shut out the team they lost to in their season opener last year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Adam Hopkins, 4-star 2023 WR, announces SEC commitment
Adam Hopkins is taking his talents to The Plains. The blue-chip wide receiver out of Thomasville, Georgia announced his commitment Thursday morning. Arkansas and Texas A&M were among the other hats on the table for Hopkins’ announcement. Hopkins, a Thomas County Central standout, is listed at 6-feet, 170 pounds....
greenepublishing.com
Cowboys fall to Fitzgerald
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys went north of the border to face the Georgia Class 2A defending state champions, the Purple Hurricane from Fitzgerald High School, in Fitzgerald, Ga. The game was played in Brunswick, Ga., as a part of the annual “Border Wars” football classic. A pair of errors proved to be costly for the Cowboys, as they were defeated, 20-12.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats to host Jaguars for Homecoming game
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Coral Glades Jaguars for the VHS Homecoming on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Coral Glades Jaguars for VHS Homecoming 2022 on Friday, September 16, 2022 with an 8:00 pm kickoff in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Fans can purchase...
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
southgatv.com
Southwell Specialty Care opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, GA – Southwell recently announced the opening of their newest clinic in Valdosta, Southwell Specialty Care. The clinic, located at 2922-C North Oak St. in Valdosta, will offer bariatric surgical services as well as orthopedic services. Dr. Wes Turton, bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical and Dr. Kyle Fleck, orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine, are now seeing patients at the new clinic.
wfxl.com
3 arrested following lengthy gambling investigation in Clinch County
As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.
3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust
HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
greenepublishing.com
Former Madison attorney sentenced
Former Madison County attorney, Ernest Maloney “Ernie” Page, IV, finally learned his fate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when he was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by a period of 18 months of supervised release. This sentence was handed down by Judge Marcia Morales Howard, United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, in Jacksonville. Page was sentenced for his part in a bribery scheme that involved securing a discounted price for a tractor in exchange for a reduced sentence in a drunk driving case. Page was convicted of “Conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.”
WCTV
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
3 Georgia women arrested in illegal gambling operation
HOMERVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged three women after raiding an unlicensed business and home in Homerville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police served a warrant at a building at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville and a home. Investigators...
valdostatoday.com
Three Homerville women arrested for unlicensed gaming operation
HOMERVILLE – Three Homerville women were arrested for charges involving an unlicensed gambling operation on Pearson Highway. Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
douglasnow.com
'Grace to Forgive' film set to premiere in Douglas on November 19
Film producer and Coffee County native Sidney Bryant returned to Douglas to shoot the company’s fourth feature film “Grace to Forgive” July 11-18, 2022. The film’s premiere will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Coffee High School Performing Arts Center. Compelling Pictures, formerly...
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
WCTV
SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
WTGS
2 Georgia children shot, suspect now in custody had just left prison, says GBI
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital after they were shot over the weekend in Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a suspect is now in custody. The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Moultrie on Old Adel Road,...
Georgia man charged with shooting two children
MOULTRIE — A 32-year-old Moultrie man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving two children. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jacob Murphy has been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
