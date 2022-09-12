Read full article on original website
Pitt News
Youth Shakespeare Society spotlights local high school talent
Ella Mizera and Theo Fantozzi, college students who met in high school, are pushing against the narrative that reading William Shakespeare’s writing is boring by helping high schoolers perform his plays. Mizera, a junior theater arts major at Pitt, and Fantozzi, a sophomore theater major at the University of...
Pitt News
Backyard at 8th & Penn expands art and music events through September with JazzLive
At the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, more than 100 people gather at a new green space featuring free jazz music, activities and food. The Backyard is a calm, laid-back environment amongst the industrial city for people of all ages to come together, relax and enjoy until September 27.
Pitt News
Editorial | Oakland: Fix your parking
Picture this: you’re a Pitt student coming back from a trip to the grocery store. You circle around and around your block in South Oakland looking for a spot while your groceries melt in the back. Or you’re a commuter student who has arrived on campus 40 minutes early, yet you’re going to be late to class because you can’t find a parking spot near your class.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low; new vaccines available
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently low. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people ages 12 and […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low; new vaccines available appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pitt News
Column | Pitt should retire Pickett’s number — just not right now
The City of Pittsburgh treated its residents to an impressive light display last December. This light display wasn’t related to the holidays or even a Steelers victory, but rather, a Pitt student. The Heisman trophy, superimposed on the tallest building in the city, illuminated the night’s sky- along with the number eight.
