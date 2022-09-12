Read full article on original website
CBS News
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
keysweekly.com
BIZ FEATURE: ISLAMORADA’S OCEAN GARDENS SHELLS OUT HOME DECOR & MORE FOR 10 YEARS
“My initial vision was a marine store, but these two took it to another level.” Phil Sena, founder and owner of Ocean Gardens in Islamorada, credits Summer Lyman and Ann Pope for their evolution and success in their 10 years of business. “We have been very fortunate throughout the...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: DANILO BUESO
No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. Today, this week’s neighbor is one of the geniuses in the kitchen at Isla Bella Beach Resort on Knight’s Key, but his story here in Marathon stretches back 17 years to a supermarket bakery.
keysweekly.com
CROOKED PALM DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT AGENDA ITEM PUSHED BACK DUE TO CHANGES
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 UPDATE: The agenda item pertaining to Crooked Palm Distillery is tabled for the Sept. 15 meeting, according to Mayor Pete Bacheler. A special call meeting will be scheduled to hear and discuss the matter, but that date hasn’t been set yet. A major conditional use request...
Scientists warn South Florida coastal cities will be affected by sea level rise
MIAMI - Sea level rise is increasing at a dramatic rate. Scientists at the University of Miami warn that if we don't act soon, coastal cities and towns will slowly diminish. Scientists say a few decades from now, downtown Miami will be underwater.The tide is coming in and eventually it's not going to go back out," says Dr. Harold Wanless, a Geologist and Professor of Geography and Sustainable Development at University of Miami"Climate change is real. This isn't something that might happen," he says. "The problem is, sea level is rising at an accelerating rate now because of ice melting...
Click10.com
Complaint leads to temporary closure of The Cheese Course
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. All the...
WSVN-TV
Funeral Mass held for 17-year-old senior who died in boat crash near Key Largo
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people said their final goodbye to 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez during her funeral Mass, Monday. Fernandez was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy. “To know you has been our greatest blessing. All I can say is I love you, I love you, I...
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: ’CANES & CONCHS VICTORIOUS IN VOLLEYBALL
Key West had a big road win against Marathon on Sept. 8, taking down the Dolphins in three sets as the Lady Conchs’ consistent serving and aggressiveness at the net proved too much for the Fins. The first W of the season had eluded the Conchs’ talented team until then, and subsequent losses on Sept. 9 came against powerhouse programs Jensen Beach, Huntsville (Alabama) and the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
NBC Miami
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Miami Surgeon Banned From Performing BBLs After Fatally Puncturing Patient’s Liver, Intestines
Dr. John Sampson of Miami is reportedly banned from performing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries after his seventh illegal surgery patient died on June 16, 2021. The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Board of Medicine ordered the ban Friday and allowed the designated physician at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables to keep his medical license. In addition to the official forbiddance, Sampson was fined $20,000 and $5,626 for investigation and prosecution costs.
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Click10.com
Grieving parents file suit against DUI driver in Miami-Dade wrong-way crash killing 5
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Attorneys stood next to the grieving family of a 19-year-old woman on Thursday in Coral Gables. They were together to announce a lawsuit against the man who police said was drunk when he crashed head-on into her car — killing her and four of her friends — in Miami-Dade County.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET & MOVES CLOSER TO BOAT RAMP FEES
With a unanimous vote, the Marathon City Council approved Marathon’s tentative tax rate and 2022-2023 budget at its first public hearing ahead of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Sept. 13. City finance director Jennifer Johnson proposed a tentative millage rate of 2.72 mills – in other words,...
WSVN-TV
Footage captures man being beaten by assailant with bat in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left feeling outraged after a loved one was targeted in an alarming ambush that they said was motivated by hate, and it was all caught on camera. Bashed with a bat. It’s how 62-year-old Kin Pang was welcomed home from work...
NBC Miami
Family Upset Over Release of Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 5
Family members of some of the victims of a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway that killed five are upset that video of the collision was released. The video shows the moment of impact that killed the five friends driving on the Palmetto on Aug. 20. The video is part...
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
keysweekly.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: KEY WEST’S REESE HAGGARD
In the Sept. 8 game against Marathon, Reese Haggard shouldered the responsibility of manning the team’s new offensive structure on the court, something which impressed her coach and held the team together when they had a few minor adjustments to make early in the game. As a setter, Haggard does the heavy lifting to make her teammates look good. In the big win, she had an amazing 21 assists. Her precision serving has become a thing of beauty this season, and she racked up six aces in three sets of play. For her fantastic game play, on-court leadership and hustle, Reese Haggard is this week’s Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.
keysweekly.com
TAX RATE IN ISLAMORADA COULD DECREASE
Islamorada Village Council adopted a tentative millage rate of 3.000 via a 3-1 vote during a special budget hearing on Sept. 8 at Founders Park Community Center. That millage number could change, however, if two council members dissent during final budget adoption on Monday, Sept. 19. With a millage rate...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
