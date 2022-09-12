Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Tulsa City Council Waives Security Fee For PGA Championship; Mayor Bynum Voices Support
TULSA, Okla. - One estimate shows the that PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills had a $157 million economic impact on the city of Tulsa. On Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council voted to waive a big part of the security fee for the Championship. Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News...
news9.com
Oklahoma's First Public Health Vending Machine Is Available In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A new type of vending machine is now in Tulsa. It offers safe sex kits, sterile syringes and a drug that stops drug overdoses. It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma. News On 6's Ryan Gillin joined us live to tell us why a Tulsa organization...
news9.com
One-On-One With First Female Director Of Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation
The new director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is making history in her new role: Aungela Spurlock is the first woman to hold the job in the agency’s 98-year history. News On 6 went to OSBI headquarters in Oklahoma City for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Spurlock.
news9.com
Watch: ORU Opens New Welcome Center On Campus
A new addition to ORU's campus is greeting guests. Wednesday afternoon, the university opened its Welcome Center at the front of campus. Leaders say it’s an important part of the school’s plans for the future. It’s the first place potential students and visitors will walk into on campus and university leaders say they wanted the building to make an impact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Efforts To Lower Crime In The City
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is using new technology to help lower crime in the city. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the new Flock cameras and the department's effort to lower crime in the city.
news9.com
Utah Lab Working On Tulsa Race Massacre Investigation Says People Are Turning In DNA, Family History
The Utah lab working on the Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation said people are starting to turn in information and DNA. People sharing that information are hopeful they could be a match with the remains found in a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery last summer. Intermountain Forensics said it has...
news9.com
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
news9.com
New Historic Marker In Tulsa Pays Tribute To Legacy Of Black Wall Street
More than 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, there is a new marker honoring the legacy of Black Wall Street. This historical land marker is located at the intersection of John Hope Franklin Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue on the campus of OSU-Tulsa. It commemorates not only the tragedy of...
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
news9.com
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
news9.com
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
news9.com
34-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered During Sand Springs School Remodel
A time capsule created by the Sand Springs Class of 1988 was discovered this week while remodeling the school. The plan is to get the class together to go through the contents. Sand Springs Public Schools superintendent Sherry Durkee said the capsule was made up of a cardboard box. It was dug up during construction at the old 9th Grade Center, which is being converted into the district’s administrative building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
news9.com
Mass Graves Oversight Committee To Offer Update On DNA Analysis
The committee investigating the mass grave found at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery will meet on Tuesday for the first time since June. The committee will give an update on how DNA is being analyzed to determine if any of the remains found could be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
news9.com
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
news9.com
Gilcrease Museum Reconstruction Bids Millions Higher Than Projected Budget
Construction bids for Gilcrease Museum came in $27 million over what is in the budget. That's forcing the city to take a new look at the building and the money available to build it. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the update.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Jenks Residents Voice Concerns Over Tulsa Riverside Airport Expansion Plans
Dozens of unhappy Jenks residents attended a meeting Tuesday night to give input on the Tulsa Riverside Airport's updated master plan. The biggest concern was over how much further the airport's runway needs to be extended. The airport said the move would future-proof aviation in Jenks, keeping the airport relevant...
news9.com
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
news9.com
Man Hospitalized After Early-Morning Shooting
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning. Police are on the scene near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery, following the shooting. Currently, it is unclear...
news9.com
Husband Of Hit And Run Victim Looking For Answers
A Mannford man is looking for answers after his wife was hit by a truck that left her on the side of the road. Jennifer Eli was walking along West 41st Street South in Mannford when she suddenly blacked out and woke up in a ditch, after a driver hit her on the side of the road.
Comments / 0