EAST STROUDSBURG – Back at Koehler Fieldhouse for the first time in nearly three weeks, the East Stroudsburg University volleyball team coasted to a 3-0 sweep of Holy Family on Thursday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19. Playing their final non-conference match of the season, the Warriors improve to 6-7 overall while the Tigers drop to 3-9.

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO