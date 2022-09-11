Read full article on original website
Volleyball Tops Holy Family in Return to Koehler Fieldhouse
EAST STROUDSBURG – Back at Koehler Fieldhouse for the first time in nearly three weeks, the East Stroudsburg University volleyball team coasted to a 3-0 sweep of Holy Family on Thursday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19. Playing their final non-conference match of the season, the Warriors improve to 6-7 overall while the Tigers drop to 3-9.
Tennis Set to Open 2022-23 Season on Thursday
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University women’s tennis team kicks off the 2022-23 season tomorrow as the Warriors take on Dominican at 3 p.m. from Manny Welder Park. ESU is right back in action on Saturday at the Chestnut Hill College Tennis Courts as the Warriors battle...
Gasparini’s Goal Lifts Warriors past Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Tied at 1-1 at the halftime intermission, Carina Gasparini struck for the eventual game-winning goal during the 63rd minute of action as the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team defeated Lock Haven, 2-1, on Wednesday evening inside Hubert Jack Stadium. With the win, the Warriors...
Warriors Fall in Midweek Non-Conference Action to St. Thomas Aquinas
SPARKILL, N.Y. – After trailing early, the East Stroudsburg University men' soccer team rallied for two goals to take a lead, but Saint Thomas Aquinas closed the contest with a 3-0 run, defeating ESU by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Spartan Field. The Warriors drop to...
Warriors Ranked Third in Latest NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team ranked third in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. The Warriors (3-0) remained in the same position from the preseason poll and received one first-place vote. West Chester (4-0) took...
