Marathon, FL

keysweekly.com

COUNTY CONTRACTORS BOARD URGES PUBLIC TO HELP TACKLE HOUSE BILL 735

The clock is still ticking on specialty contractors in the Florida Keys. And though it could not provide a definitive resolution, a Sept. 13 meeting of the Monroe County Contractors’ Examining Board saw plenty of ideas put forward to combat House Bill 735. Passed in 2021, the bill prevents...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET & MOVES CLOSER TO BOAT RAMP FEES

With a unanimous vote, the Marathon City Council approved Marathon’s tentative tax rate and 2022-2023 budget at its first public hearing ahead of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Sept. 13. City finance director Jennifer Johnson proposed a tentative millage rate of 2.72 mills – in other words,...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

INAUGURAL BEST OF THE UPPER KEYS AWARDS OPENS WITH VOTING SEPT 16

The time has come to crown the best restaurant, best doctor, best park, best elected official and more in the Upper Keys. This year marks the inaugural Best of the Upper Keys, where the people select the winners with all money raised used to support a local children’s shelter.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

TAX RATE IN ISLAMORADA COULD DECREASE

Islamorada Village Council adopted a tentative millage rate of 3.000 via a 3-1 vote during a special budget hearing on Sept. 8 at Founders Park Community Center. That millage number could change, however, if two council members dissent during final budget adoption on Monday, Sept. 19. With a millage rate...
ISLAMORADA, FL
keysweekly.com

KEYS WEEKLY CELEBRATES 19 YEARS OF LOCAL NEWS & LOCAL OWNERS

We’ve made some epic blunders. Epic. Blunders. Somewhere in the beginning we extended credit to an out-of-town developer who left the Keys owing us nearly $20,000. This represented about a month of operating capital that we didn’t have. Those were the days when the Weekly staff hovered around five full-time employees working out of a one-window commercial space between a laundry and a kayak/bike rental business.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS

Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MEL FISHER DAYS RECALLS MILLION DOLLAR SHIPWRECK & TREASURE HUNT

Four hundred years after the September 1622 sinking of the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha southwest of Key West, history and shipwreck buffs marked the anniversary of its loss at the Sept. 2-6 Mel Fisher Days in the island city. The event honors the legacy of the...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: DANILO BUESO

No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. Today, this week’s neighbor is one of the geniuses in the kitchen at Isla Bella Beach Resort on Knight’s Key, but his story here in Marathon stretches back 17 years to a supermarket bakery.
MARATHON, FL
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
keysweekly.com

PUP PORTRAITS AT THE PERRY HOTEL BENEFIT SPCA

Key West’s dog days of summer will ease up in a month or so, when that first cool breeze relieves the island sometime in October. But until then, fall was in the air — and in the pumpkin spiced lattes — on Sept. 11, when local photographer Nick Doll spent five hours in the heat getting about 30 dogs to pose for pet portraits for another session of Photos with Fido at The Perry Hotel.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

SPORTS WRAP: BASEBALL PROSPECTS HIGHLIGHT SKILLS AT SCOUT DAY 2022 IN KEY WEST, FLORIDA

More than a dozen professional and college scouts came out to Rex Weech Field in Key West last Saturday in pursuit of local baseball prospects. Scouts whose territories include Florida, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic started their grueling months-long search for the next generation of talent right here in the Keys. They came from programs including the Mets, Dodgers, Mariners, Blue Jays and Athletics and all were busy jotting down notes on players as young as 13-year-old Jack Niles and 14-year-old Roman Garcia.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

SPORTS WRAP: ALL WINS FOR MONROE COUNTY FOOTBALL

Three high schools are celebrating big wins this week in a rare trifecta of success for Monroe County prep football. The wins themselves couldn’t be more diverse, though. Coral Shores put up huge numbers in a shutout win, Marathon had to grind for its win, fighting mother nature as well as their opponent, and Key West was credited with a win despite being outscored by 20 points.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: KEY WEST’S REESE HAGGARD

In the Sept. 8 game against Marathon, Reese Haggard shouldered the responsibility of manning the team’s new offensive structure on the court, something which impressed her coach and held the team together when they had a few minor adjustments to make early in the game. As a setter, Haggard does the heavy lifting to make her teammates look good. In the big win, she had an amazing 21 assists. Her precision serving has become a thing of beauty this season, and she racked up six aces in three sets of play. For her fantastic game play, on-court leadership and hustle, Reese Haggard is this week’s Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.
KEY WEST, FL

