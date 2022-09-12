Read full article on original website
McKenna Tinker
4d ago
Wow a survival story that will never be forgotten. Forest fires are the worst to run from... brings back child hood memories. So glad you guys are alive. thank you for sharing this scary adventure you encountered.
kpug1170.com
Bolt Creek Fire slows, fires in North Cascades continue to burn
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – The growth of a wildfire in rural Snohomish County has slowed, allowing some mandatory evacuations to be eased. Days after the blaze sent residents and hikers scrambling to leave, some residents in the town of Index are being allowed back to their homes. However, those...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
ncwlife.com
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
Residents urged to leave danger zone around Bolt Creek Fire
Right now, 16 active wildfires are burning across Washington state. That’s according to data from federal fire officials. That includes the Bolt Creek Fire, north of Skykomish. It has burned more than 7,600 acres since Saturday. Firefighters say they are gaining ground and a shift in the weather is...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish County causes Level 3 evacuations
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – The Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish has burned 7,600 acres and has put Level 3 evacuations in place. Right now, detours are in place and you’re asked to drive with caution if you’re in the area. Last Updated: Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
nypressnews.com
WA wildfire evacuees include horses, ponies brought to state fairgrounds
MONROE — Evacuees from a wildfire burning west of the Cascade Mountains include a cadre of horses and ponies forced to spend a nervous night in barn stalls at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds. The staff of an equine rescue organization, Chez Chevaux, and the Golden Owl Riding School brought...
q13fox.com
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
‘Eco blocks’ on Seattle streets are thwarting more than homeless encampments
SEATTLE — Eco blocks are popping up all over some Seattle neighborhoods. The trouble is most of them are illegal. Those who admit to putting up the ecology blocks say they are just trying to protect their businesses. The blocks do appear to be discouraging homeless encampments. But Seattle’s...
KXLY
Seattle floatplane wreckage found in Mutiny Bay
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed on the Puget Sound and killed all 10 people on board has been located in Mutiny Bay, according to The Seattle Times. The National Transportation Safety Board found a “large section” of the plane about 190 feet below the...
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
82-year-old woman killed in domestic violence incident in Olympia
An 82-year-old woman is dead after a domestic violence incident in Olympia on Wednesday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a family member responded to the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after not being able to contact the resident by phone.
FOX 28 Spokane
Highway 2 near Stevens Pass remains closed due to fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Highway 2 between Index and Skyomish remained closed Sunday, due to the fast-moving Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). If you’re planning on travelling to the west side of the Cascades today via I-90, you should expect additional traffic.
Tukwila police looking for ‘Hulk’ after he lifts fallen light pole off car
An incident in Tukwila has police looking for a person they’re referring to as “Hulk,” according to the Tukwila Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 11, officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a light pole in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The...
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
