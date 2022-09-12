ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Mailbag: What’s Daemon’s Plan?

Daemon is banished from King’s Landing after engaging in a host of questionable actions. King Viserys needs a new hand after stripping Otto of his position. And a new, fearsome dragon looks poised to join the show. After Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea,” you had questions about...
Was It Daemon’s Plan to Get Caught With Rhaenyra?

Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the history of Targaryens marrying within their own bloodlines in the Game of Thrones universe, and how it relates to this past episode of House of the Dragon and Rhaenyra and Daemon’s actions in the pleasure house. Then, they talk about whether this was a calculated move by Daemon to discredit Rhaenyra and bolster Daemon’s claim to the throne.
‘Barbarian’!!!

The no. 1 movie in America is a depraved, completely unpredictable horror movie: hallelujah! Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan (2:00) to talk about this wonderful freak show before Sean is joined by writer-director Zach Cregger (53:00). Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins. Guests: Chris Ryan and Zach...
The ‘Rogue One’ Rewatch and ‘House of the Dragon’ Thoughts. Plus, ranking the entire ‘Star Wars’ canon in anticipation for the premiere of ‘Andor’. Was It Daemon’s Plan to Get Caught With Rhaenyra?. Joanna and Mal break down the pivotal moment in...
The Highs and Lows of the 2022 Emmys

Chris and Andy talk about what worked and what didn’t during the 2022 Emmys ceremony, including how the awards represent TV at large (1:00) and why the broadcast itself continues to be weird (16:10). Then, they talk about the penultimate episode of Industry and how the show continues to draw inspiration from Mad Men (26:35).
Finding Value in Week 1 Overreactions

The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking for lines that are overinflated following Week 1 (1:00). Then, JJ tells House and Raheem what bets he’s made already to see whether they will give him their seal of approval (20:00). Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer. Producers:...
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 11

Tyson and Amelia break down the two-hour season finale of The Challenge: USA. They discuss all the challenges featured in the episode including all the stages that lead to the finale. Tyson describes his emotions watching the episode and recounts what happened during the the final stages of the competition. He also discusses different challenges he faced when he came to the production of the show and whether he would ever return.
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Who’s Gonna Apologize to Rachel?

Told you this was the most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history,” host Jesse Palmer says victoriously, standing next to a woman who is but a hollow shell of her former self. “Rachel, I can see the emotion in your face,” Jesse says softly to that same woman, who astral projected far, far outside of her body the moment the cameras started rolling. “It seems like you’re fighting back tears—is that how you feel?” Jesse asks this woman, who is currently being operated like a ventriloquist dummy by her best friend, who is in an only slightly better emotional state because she’s riding the high of Dancing With the Stars–sponsored hair extensions.
Proposal Hesitancy, Tearful Goodbyes, and Meeting the Family

It’s The Bachelorette finale (Part 1)! To commemorate, Juliet Litman and Callie Curry join forces to break down the live episode. They discuss Rachel’s teary time with Aven (9:25), Gabby’s extremely lovable family (45:21), and much more!. Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Callie Curry. Producer: Devon Manze. Theme...
Drafting the Most Exciting Things for Week 2

This week, Sheil is joined by Lindsay Jones to draft the things they are most excited about for Week 2, including Lamar Jackson (7:00), Aaron Rodgers (17:00), and Saquon Barkley (21:00). Then, they team up to answer your mailbag questions from Week 1 (27:00). Host: Sheil Kapadia. Guest: Lindsay Jones.
‘Queen Sugar’ and Responsibility in Accepting Roles With Omar Dorsey

Bakari Sellers is joined by actor Omar Dorsey to discuss his role as Hollywood in Queen Sugar (3:40), the potential legacy of the hit show (14:43), and the acting roles he has on the horizon (19:56). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Omar Dorsey. Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr. Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode and going over the named hours of Westeros (3:01). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:52). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra (37:27)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (49:40), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:01:15).
Emergency Exit Row

Sit back and listen to Craig Horlbeck’s take on the emergency exit row in planes. Hosts: Craig Horlbeck, Mallory Rubin, Sean Fennessey, and Wosny Lambre.
The Time Has Come ...

Ben’s big decision about his footballing future was finally made following a fantastic offer from a Premier League club. Tubes and Tom joined Ben to chat about his retirement, what he got up to over the summer, the interest from America and Europe, and what his plans are for the future!
Wearable Devices

Bill Simmons clocks in to give his thoughts on wearable devices. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Sean Fennessey. Godard, the French Swiss director who died Tuesday at 91, defined the idea of visionary filmmaker—but he was the first to tell you that his successes were owed to many.
HBO’s Reassertion, Quinta Brunson’s Breakout, and More Emmy Takeaways

Matt and Craig recap the 2022 Emmy Awards as well as Matt’s experience from inside the event and the after-parties. They give out their own awards for the winner of the night, the biggest snub, and the best and worst moment of the night, discuss who has the brightest future after Monday night’s results, and more.
Cowboys Time Travel Island

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is USA Today’s Jori Epstein, who takes us to Cowboys Time Travel Island and pitches Nora on why Dallas has constantly ended up in an injury conundrum. Will Nora join her on the island, or sail elsewhere?
