‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Mailbag: What’s Daemon’s Plan?
Daemon is banished from King’s Landing after engaging in a host of questionable actions. King Viserys needs a new hand after stripping Otto of his position. And a new, fearsome dragon looks poised to join the show. After Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea,” you had questions about...
'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock says newfound popularity following the show's success is 'straining'
Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra on the hit HBO show, told Nylon magazine that she doesn't have anyone around her with a similar experience to talk to.
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 11
Tyson and Amelia break down the two-hour season finale of The Challenge: USA. They discuss all the challenges featured in the episode including all the stages that lead to the finale. Tyson describes his emotions watching the episode and recounts what happened during the the final stages of the competition. He also discusses different challenges he faced when he came to the production of the show and whether he would ever return.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode and going over the named hours of Westeros (3:01). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:52). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra (37:27)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (49:40), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:01:15).
Was It Daemon’s Plan to Get Caught With Rhaenyra?
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the history of Targaryens marrying within their own bloodlines in the Game of Thrones universe, and how it relates to this past episode of House of the Dragon and Rhaenyra and Daemon’s actions in the pleasure house. Then, they talk about whether this was a calculated move by Daemon to discredit Rhaenyra and bolster Daemon’s claim to the throne.
The Highs and Lows of the 2022 Emmys
Chris and Andy talk about what worked and what didn’t during the 2022 Emmys ceremony, including how the awards represent TV at large (1:00) and why the broadcast itself continues to be weird (16:10). Then, they talk about the penultimate episode of Industry and how the show continues to draw inspiration from Mad Men (26:35).
DNA Tracking
In the second part of his take on wearable devices, Bill Simmons discusses his problem with DNA tracking. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Sean Fennessey. The indie darling isn’t known to follow the footsteps of mainstream studios, but with Mia Goth’s ‘Pearl,’ it’s on the cusp of releasing its first trilogy.
NFL・
HBO’s Reassertion, Quinta Brunson’s Breakout, and More Emmy Takeaways
Matt and Craig recap the 2022 Emmy Awards as well as Matt’s experience from inside the event and the after-parties. They give out their own awards for the winner of the night, the biggest snub, and the best and worst moment of the night, discuss who has the brightest future after Monday night’s results, and more.
Steven Spielberg Prints the Legend
“Mommy and Daddy will be with you the entire time.” So begins Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical fantasia The Fabelmans, with 7-year-old Sammy (Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford) taking in 1952’s Best Picture–winning circus drama The Greatest Show on Earth with his parents. Waiting in line with their wide-eyed son, Burt and Mitzi Fabelman (Paul Dano and Michelle Williams) each try in their own way to quell his obvious anxiety: dad by deconstructing the whirring, moving parts of of the projector, mom by explaining that what they’re about to see will be like a dream. Somewhere between these two points—one precisely technical, one sweetly ephemeral, and both, in their way, deeply mysterious—lies the miraculous truth of moviegoing, as well as moviemaking: a craft that’s also a form of sorcery, an art that’s also a science.
Whitney, Reimagined
Here’s a sentence I never expected to type: I’m currently getting run off the court by the band Whitney. It’s a pleasant mid-July afternoon in their hometown of Chicago, and we’re playing a game of H-O-R-S-E at a school a few blocks from the walk-up apartment they share with an assortment of vintage synths. The affable, bespectacled duo at the center of the group—guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Max Kakacek, brown-haired and a shade over 6 feet, and drummer/singer Julien Ehrlich, falsetto-voiced and currently a bottle blonde—are taking it to me. And not with trick shots or anything too technical: After shaking off some rust, Kakacek and Ehrlich begin draining corner 3s and jumpers. Before long, I’m sitting on “E.” When Kakacek hits a shot from the top of the key and my follow-up clanks, I’m out. (Score one for Team Musician in the eternal back-and-forth with Team Music Press. At least the Whitney boys were kind enough to not gloat.)
