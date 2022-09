Data: Bookies.com; Table: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe Denver Broncos return to Mile High Stadium on Sunday for their first home game of the season.Catch up quick: Quarterback Russell Wilson's team started with a loss on a controversial last play in Seattle on Monday night.Next up: The Houston Texans. The Broncos rate higher in our NFL power rankings, but the Texans surprised many with a tie in the opening week.What's new: Plenty is new on the field with Wilson at the helm and new coach Nathaniel Hackett making calls.Yes, but: What we're excited about is the new menu of concessions at Broncos stadium. Wild Taco tacos and a hot chicken sandwich are two new offerings at Broncos games. Photo: John Frank/AxiosA food hall concept in section 127 will offer three restaurants — including burgers from The Cherry Cricket, tacos from Wild Taco and Osteria Marco.Hot Tots — from chef Frank Bonanno's Capitol Hill neighborhood joint — is a tasty and not-to-spicy tater tots and crispy chicken in section 119.And you can find Boulder-based Ozo Foods' plant-based burgers throughout the stadium, as well as a surprisingly good plant-based meatball sub.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO