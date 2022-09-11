ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks

With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 5 Must-Know Facts About a Fourth Stimulus Check

Having this knowledge will help you better understand the chance for more federal stimulus. Another stimulus check likely won't be provided on the national level until after the election. If economic conditions worsen, another payment could be possible when the new Congress is sworn in. Many states are currently issuing...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

The life sciences space is less affected by the rise of work-from-home employment. The steadily increasing use of mobile data will boost the fortunes of American Tower. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Spotify's impressive growth is helping to revitalize the music industry. Roblox might be the best way for investors to bet on the metaverse. Airbnb is capitalizing on the death of the traditional workplace by appealing to remote workers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Chewy a Buy?

Chewy swung to a profit last quarter, but reduced full-year sales guidance due to inflation. The online pet retailer is delivering impressive margin growth during difficult times. The company's valuation and solid long-term prospects make it a stock worth watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?

KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these stocks amid an uncertain economy

Stocks broke a three-week losing streak on Friday, but uncertainty looms over the horizon as the Federal Reserve prepares for its September meeting. The prospect of a sizable interest rate hike is just around the corner, and such a move by the central bank can shake up markets. It's key for investors to keep a long-term view in mind. They must search for stocks that can survive a downturn and bounce back with healthy returns.
Motley Fool

5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for nearly six decades. The bear market has provided an ideal entry point into five top-notch Buffett stocks that you'll never have to sell. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
CNET

Best Jumbo CD Rates for September 2022

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a specialized savings account that offers a fixed-rate annual percentage yield (APY). According to Bankrate, the average APY for a 1-year CD is 0.65% -- considerably higher than the 0.13% average interest rate for savings accounts nationwide. Unlike a traditional savings or money market account, which lets you access your funds at any point, CDs restrict access until a set date -- the maturity date. And if you withdraw early, you'll be penalized for some portion of the interest you'd earned.
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
