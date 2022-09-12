Read full article on original website
KTUL
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
KTUL
Study finds that Oklahoma ranks fourth in the country for most drug overdose deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study paints a grim picture of drug overdoses in Oklahoma. Research carried out by NiceRX found that Oklahoma had the fourth-highest total number of overdose deaths in the country from 2013-2020 with 26,962. California (39,156), Georgia (31,447) and Rhode Island (27,486) rounded out...
KTUL
Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
KTUL
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KTUL
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
KTUL
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
KTUL
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
KTUL
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
KTUL
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
KTUL
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
KTUL
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
KTUL
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
KTUL
Oklahoma teacher says upcoming election is a factor for educators to leave the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A new statewide survey shows the impact of the teacher shortage, with record high vacancies in Oklahoma school districts. Schools reported over a thousand empty positions this school year, which is the highest number in the Oklahoma State School Board Association's survey history. Many...
KTUL
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered Okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf on Wednesday. The calf was born on Wednesday at 3:42 a.m. in the zoo's okapi barn. The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4,...
KTUL
Jena Nelson taking leave from teaching job to focus on race against Ryan Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Jena Nelson is taking a leave of absence from her teaching job with Oklahoma City Public Schools to focus on her campaign for State Superintendent against Ryan Walters, the district confirmed to FOX 25. The move is effective immediately for Nelson, the state's 2020 Teacher...
KTUL
Crews busy inspecting amusement rides for safety ahead of Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews are working to inspect amusement rides, making sure they're safe before the state fair kicks off Thursday. Oklahoma is one of only a handful of states that has state inspectors for rides. They've been out checking safety features since Sunday. The fair also has...
KTUL
10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on November ballot ending
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma comes to an end Thursday. At the end of August, the Supreme Court said before it made a ruling on putting the issue on the November ballot, it would allow a 10-day challenge period to State Question 820.
KTUL
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
KTUL
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order to bring relief Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Monday to try to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers who have been hit hard by drought conditions. According to the executive order:. An Emergency Drought Commission is to be immediately formed and shall exist until it...
KTUL
Oklahoma politicians, advocates respond to proposed Title IX rule
TULSA, Okla. — Fifty years after the landmark decision, the Biden administration wants to expand protections under Title IX. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said there's more work required to achieve full equality. "Every person, and I mean every person, deserves a chance to realize their full potential,"...
