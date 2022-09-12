ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Women And Men#Violence Against Women#Violent Crime
KTUL

OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KTUL

Oklahoma politicians, advocates respond to proposed Title IX rule

TULSA, Okla. — Fifty years after the landmark decision, the Biden administration wants to expand protections under Title IX. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said there's more work required to achieve full equality. "Every person, and I mean every person, deserves a chance to realize their full potential,"...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy