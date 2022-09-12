ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

New Jersey State
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Travel Maven

This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Exclusive Photos: Do You Remember New Jersey’s Echelon Mall?

Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
getnews.info

Exclusive Press Interview with Ocean County, New Jersey’s very own Greg DiNero

Today we had an exclusive chance to interview Greg DiNero. I am from the Jersey Shore! Toms River NJ, there is no place like it!!. When I was young, like 7, my dad brought me to Atlantic City. I saw a dj cutting it up on turntables for the first time, so that Christmas I got turntables. Fell in love with djing. When I was in high school I used to DJ “Teen Nights”. Basically night clubs would have nights where the party was for ages 13-18. While DJing the teen nights I realized I was pretty much just promoting other people’s music, so I wanted to make my own. That’s what started my production, probably around age 18.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You

Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
CRANFORD, NJ
thecoaster.net

AsburyFest Returns with Record Number of Vendors Sept. 23 to 25

It’s time for AsburyFest, the annual three-day event of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce that takes over Bradley Park between Fifth and Sunset Avenues with with food, music, crafts and other attractions. The 13th AsburyFest is scheduled for Fri., Sept. 23 to Sun. Sept. 25. The festival was...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

