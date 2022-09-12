Today we had an exclusive chance to interview Greg DiNero. I am from the Jersey Shore! Toms River NJ, there is no place like it!!. When I was young, like 7, my dad brought me to Atlantic City. I saw a dj cutting it up on turntables for the first time, so that Christmas I got turntables. Fell in love with djing. When I was in high school I used to DJ “Teen Nights”. Basically night clubs would have nights where the party was for ages 13-18. While DJing the teen nights I realized I was pretty much just promoting other people’s music, so I wanted to make my own. That’s what started my production, probably around age 18.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO