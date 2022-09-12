Read full article on original website
Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore
Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
New Jersey Bar Challenge, We Need To Up Your Bloody Mary Game
New Jersey can usually do no wrong in my eyes. I love it here. I had to move all around the country for my radio career and I always longed to come back home. I'm here and all is right with the world, but I did realize something during my travels. New Jersey needs to up their bloody mary game.
Unbelievable, This Thanksgiving Must Have Could Cost NJ A Fortune This Year
It's a loaded question, most holidays headed into this time of the year are awesome!. Thanksgiving though is one of my favorites; waking up and watching the parades, drinking coffee while getting the pies and desserts ready to go in the oven, it's just a fun day. I'm even more...
Here is a fantastic way to close out summer with concerts, food, and more in Ocean Gate, NJ
On a scale of 10, did you have an 11 worth of fun last year at the first annual 'Farewell to Summer' in Ocean Gate?. Rich Bazzanella, the owner of Hot Rod Inkin in Ocean Gate who organized last summer's event, tells Townsquare Media that A Farewell To Summer II will take place on September 24 and it will be jam-packed with events, concerts, and more.
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
This Is How To Attend The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In Style
It's a huge bucket list item to attend the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. If you're thinking this is your year to make it happen, I've got some ideas to make it cozy, comfy, and actually possible. Al Roker is a personal hero of mine! I'm simply dying to see...
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
Exclusive Photos: Do You Remember New Jersey’s Echelon Mall?
Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Exclusive Press Interview with Ocean County, New Jersey’s very own Greg DiNero
Today we had an exclusive chance to interview Greg DiNero. I am from the Jersey Shore! Toms River NJ, there is no place like it!!. When I was young, like 7, my dad brought me to Atlantic City. I saw a dj cutting it up on turntables for the first time, so that Christmas I got turntables. Fell in love with djing. When I was in high school I used to DJ “Teen Nights”. Basically night clubs would have nights where the party was for ages 13-18. While DJing the teen nights I realized I was pretty much just promoting other people’s music, so I wanted to make my own. That’s what started my production, probably around age 18.
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ
We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
What’s Up with This Secret Pizza Ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this 'secret' pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
AsburyFest Returns with Record Number of Vendors Sept. 23 to 25
It’s time for AsburyFest, the annual three-day event of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce that takes over Bradley Park between Fifth and Sunset Avenues with with food, music, crafts and other attractions. The 13th AsburyFest is scheduled for Fri., Sept. 23 to Sun. Sept. 25. The festival was...
